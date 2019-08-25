A POLICE officer attempting to stop a bar fight was beaten and stabbed in Penal.
The constable was treated at hospital for a wound to the head and the hand.
Around 2.15 a.m. Sunday PC Baboolal was at Highlights Bar at Crawford Trace, Penal Rock Road liming with his brother, Sheldon Baboolal.
The officer saw a man with a knife accost another patron, and he intervened.
Police said the armed man attacked the constable and the two began to scuffle.
During the struggle, the constable sustained a wound to the left side of his head, and the right palm.
The constable’s brother also intervened, and was chopped to the back of the head.
The armed man ran out of the bar and escaped in a white panel van.
A report was made to the Penal Police Station and Cpl Chin Shue and others responded.
The constable and his brother were taken to the Siparia District Health Facility where they were treated and discharged.
Cpl Chin Shue is investigating.