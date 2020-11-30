With the internal elections for the United National Congress (UNC) scheduled for Sunday, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has given the assurance that his officers will be patrolling the polling stations to ensure a safe and secure electoral process.
Griffith met with members of the UNC’s internal elections management committee yesterday, at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.
Discussions centred around preserving order and ensuring adherence to Covid-19 regulations in the run-up and on election day.
Griffith said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is looking forward to an incident- and problem-free election, and assured that the election will be closely monitored.
He also stressed the importance of wearing masks, practising social distancing, as well as avoiding unnecessary congregating at all polling stations as well as at the returning centre.
Deputy Commissioner (Operations) Anthony James, who also attended the meeting, advised that the Police Service would provide an adequate level of coverage at all polling stations, which will include both static and mobile patrols. He added that a greater focus will be given to areas where a greater voter turnout is anticipated.
UNC internal elections management committee chairman Ramesh Persad-Maharaj and committee member Norva Williams promised to provide the TTPS with the names and contacts numbers of all presiding officers for ease of communication.
This information will be forwarded to TTPS divisional commanders who will be able to provide an immediate police response on election day, if and when needed.