COP PEPPER SPRAYS SCHOOLGIRL

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Curt Simon has requested a report on the actions of officers from the Inter Agency Task Force who responded to a series of fights at the South East Port of Spain Government Secondary School on Wednesday.
One officer used pepper spray on a schoolgirl who police said was acting aggressively toward them.
The officers were called in by the school’s principal shortly after midday on Wednesday to quell several fights that broke out on the compound.
The fights escalated over a two-hour period, and eventually led to officers escorting pupils off the compound.
While no arrests were made, the officers said they were forced to use pepper spray on one pupil to maintain order.
She was later taken to hospital, treated and discharged.
In addition to the pupil who was sprayed, two others were affected, on of whom was said to have had an asthma attack.
Some of the fights were recorded by other pupils, who later uploaded the clips onto social media sites.
Besson Street police are continuing enquiries.
Simon said he had only been made aware of the incident yesterday morning, and had officially requested a report on the matter.
He noted the police were allowed to utilise pepper spray in certain situations to control crowds, but he was waiting on the details of the incident before commenting further.
Simon was also asked if the T&T Police Service had observed the increased use of pepper spray by civilians in strenuous situations, given that it was now legal for people to carry the inflammatory agent with a permit.
He said while some pepper spray devices were being registered, it seemed there was a lack of importers bringing in pepper sprays legally.
“So it rests on the business side of T&T to get that more effected,” Simon said.
Within the last two weeks, there have been reports of confrontations at several schools, including outside the Siparia West Secondary School and San Juan North Secondary School.
Another incident was recorded at Tabaquite Secondary School, where at least ten fights involving dozens of pupils took place earlier this month.
A disturbing video was recorded outside the Siparia West Secondary School last week Wednesday, involving pupils in school uniform attacking a parent.
Parents urged to
take responsibility
Last week Thursday, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly spoke at a PNM public meeting in Barataria and urged parents to take responsibility and teach children respect and discipline in order to combat T&T’s school violence problem.
The minister quoted a February 2023 survey looking at indiscipline in schools from April 2022—when schools reopened fully post-lockdown—up to February of this year.
From that survey, she disclosed that out of an estimated 200,000 pupils in the school system, only 142 had been suspended three or more times.
Those errant pupils were from 47 schools out of 819. Six of those 47 schools are primary and 41 are secondary, she said.
Gadsby-Dolly said parents must help to take back T&T, noting that “indiscipline suggests we’re creating undisciplined out of control citizens lacking judgment, decency, respect and focus, who are thin-skinned, ‘doh care’ and who’ll exit the system with or without the requisite qualifications to be decently employed. They’ll, therefore, become a burden on taxpayers, a menace to society and producers of similar citizens”.
Speaking during CCN-TV6’s Beyond the Tape programme last week, acting Senior Superintendent of the Port of Spain Division Roger Alexander said “these students are challenging these persons. No longer are we sending our children to school. We are sending them to the (World Wrestling Entertainment)... They are beating the lady. Whenever we are called to service, especially under these conditions where there should be some other type of authority dealing with it, we are short-paying persons who want our service. We are short supplying them”.