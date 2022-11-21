CoP: Police not to blame

Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) McDonald Jacob has maintained that there was no delay by the police in laying charges of murder against two men, in relation to the heist outside Pennywise Plaza, while the men were in prison on other charges.
The two were charged with possession of two AR-15 rifles, three magazines and 38 rounds of ammunition for the purpose of trafficking after allegedly being found with them the day after the shooting outside Pennywise Plaza where security officers Jeffrey Peters and Jerry Stuart were killed and their colleague Peola Baptiste and another security officer, Allister Harris, were injured.
The men were placed on $3 million bail by a magistrate on October 11.
Jacob told the Express that the police had intentions to execute the warrants before the men posted their bail. He said, “The police did their part...The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) investigators, in conducting the enquiry, they were in fact awaiting advice from the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions). As soon as they got the advice from the DPP that they can proceed with the charging of the persons, they obtained the warrant, and time to execute the warrant on them. They were already granted bail, which is a right because the court had given them the opportunity where they could have been granted bail.”
A senior police officer also told the Express that an application has to be made when officers have to go to the prison to execute warrants and a date is given by prison officials. He said that the date given in this case was November 16. The two posted their bail days prior.
Conditions not fulfilled
Jacob said had the men complied with the conditions of the bail, the warrants could have also then be executed. Since posting the bail, the men have not reported to the Arouca Police Station which was a condition of their bail. The court had also ordered, as conditions, that they do so every day, reside at their Arouca homes during the course of the proceedings and remain indoors every day between the hours 10 p.m. and 5.30 a.m.
Jacob said that this situation is an example that caused him to call for those charged with firearm offences and violent crime to be denied bail for 120 days. The Bail Amendment (Extension of Duration) Bill, which denied bail to persons charged with specific offences, collapsed in the Senate in July.
Police continue to search for the two men whose next date before the court is December 6. With them having absconded, their bailors will be called upon to give to the court the reason they should not be made to pay the total $6 million bail.
Keemo McSween and soldier Ishmael Salaam are expected to reappear before a magistrate on December 6. They have been charged with murders of security officers Peters and Stuart.