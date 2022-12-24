CoP: Police out in force for Christmas

Erla Christopher____use

Acting Police Commissioner Erla Christopher

ACTING Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher is assuring that there will be a heavy police presence on the streets during the Christmas weekend.

In a release yesterday, Christopher noted that this is the first year of “normal” Christmas celebrations following restrictions that were in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She noted that officers have been called out from desk and administrative duties to assist in patrols throughout the cities, towns, shopping centres, malls, and within communities.

“The public can look forward to a heavy and sustained police presence, on the ground through foot and mobile patrols, and on horseback, by sea through our Riverine Unit and by air, through the use of our Air Support Unit, using our drone technology.

“As we celebrate Christmas and move into the new year, and the much-anticipated Carnival season, the TTPS will use all the resources at its disposal to keep the public safe.”

Christopher also cautioned the public to take safety precautions as they go about their Christmas celebrations.

“We are advising persons to celebrate with safety in mind when shopping, and conducting business, whether at home and especially on the roads,” she said.

“We are appealing to motorists to exercise responsible driving practices, please give consideration to all road users and obey all traffic laws. We know this is a festive season and visiting friends and family is commonplace, but if you have to drive, don’t drink and if you drink, don’t drive. Give that responsibility to a designated driver.

“For those who go to the beaches, I urge you to celebrate with sun, sea, sand, and safety. Also, pay close attention to the weather advisories and alerts regarding sea conditions over the weekend”, said the Acting CoP.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sando mayor tells vendors: Don’t break the rules

Sando mayor tells vendors: Don’t break the rules

SAN FERNANDO Mayor Junia Regrello has told street vendors authorised to work on High Street during the holidays that they can’t break the rules by blocking foot traffic and putting people’s lives in danger.

Regrello highlighted the problem yesterday in a post on his Facebook page, accompanied by pictures.

CoP: Police out in force for Christmas

CoP: Police out in force for Christmas

ACTING Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher is assuring that there will be a heavy police presence on the streets during the Christmas weekend.

In a release yesterday, Christopher noted that this is the first year of “normal” Christmas celebrations following restrictions that were in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

30 flood-hit families get Christmas ease-up

30 flood-hit families get Christmas ease-up

Welcoming Christmas tomorrow has been made less stressful for more than 30 families who were affected by recent flooding.

Through the help of Canadian-based United Trinbago West Indian Association (Uni-TnT), families in Penal received cleaning products following last month’s floods. Residents in St Helena were also provided with several food items inclusive of tinned items and dairy products. Hygienic and cleaning products were also generously given.

DEADLY RENDEZVOUS

DEADLY RENDEZVOUS

A rendezvous with a man who was not her boyfriend ended in tragedy for 18-year-old Jada Wilson.

The boyfriend of the teenager, who is presumed to have died by drowning until an autopsy determines otherwise, was at work when Wilson went to Tyrico Bay with a 31-year-old man not known to any of her relatives.

Police said Wilson and the Couva man visited the beach around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man later told officers that they both entered the water from the western side of the beach. He then left her bathing and walked out briefly.

Manzanilla route to open by Jan 3

Manzanilla route to open by Jan 3

THE temporary access road being constructed in Manzanilla will cost taxpayers $12 million.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan also gave the assurance yesterday to residents, commuters and businesses inconvenienced by the collapse of the Manzanilla to Mayaro Road that they should get some relief before the start of the new school term.

Recommended for you