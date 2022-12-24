CoP: Police out in force for Christmas

ACTING Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher is assuring that there will be a heavy police presence on the streets during the Christmas weekend.
In a release yesterday, Christopher noted that this is the first year of “normal” Christmas celebrations following restrictions that were in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
She noted that officers have been called out from desk and administrative duties to assist in patrols throughout the cities, towns, shopping centres, malls, and within communities.
“The public can look forward to a heavy and sustained police presence, on the ground through foot and mobile patrols, and on horseback, by sea through our Riverine Unit and by air, through the use of our Air Support Unit, using our drone technology.
“As we celebrate Christmas and move into the new year, and the much-anticipated Carnival season, the TTPS will use all the resources at its disposal to keep the public safe.”
Christopher also cautioned the public to take safety precautions as they go about their Christmas celebrations.
“We are advising persons to celebrate with safety in mind when shopping, and conducting business, whether at home and especially on the roads,” she said.
“We are appealing to motorists to exercise responsible driving practices, please give consideration to all road users and obey all traffic laws. We know this is a festive season and visiting friends and family is commonplace, but if you have to drive, don’t drink and if you drink, don’t drive. Give that responsibility to a designated driver.
“For those who go to the beaches, I urge you to celebrate with sun, sea, sand, and safety. Also, pay close attention to the weather advisories and alerts regarding sea conditions over the weekend”, said the Acting CoP.