Cop’s the godfather

THE GET-IT-DONE MAN: PC Raymond Mendoza, of the Biche Police Station, smiles at Nazema Alladeen, 23, and her baby girl, Serena Ramoutar, at their Rio Claro home. On April 1, at 8.20 p.m, PC Mendoza, who was off-duty at the time, responded to a call for service at the Biche Police Station, where he helped deliver the girl without any complications. He has since been named the child’s godfather and given a Medal of Valour by the Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher and the executive of the TTPS.

A POLICE officer, stationed at the Biche Police Station, has been named as godfather of a baby girl whom he assisted in delivering last week.

The mother of the child, along with her husband and mother arrived at the station asking for assistance in having the baby delivered, stated a media release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday.

At the time, WPC Deniese Colastic was in the reception area of the station when the elderly woman entered “pleading hysterically for help”, the TTPS stated in media release.

“WPC Colastic immediately investigated and ran to the side of the police station where she saw the woman’s daughter, 23-year-old Nazema Alladeen, experiencing labour pains in a vehicle. Alladeen’s husband, Deron Ramoutar, 28, was also present with the expecting mother awaiting aid.

The usually quiet, rural police station, situated atop a hill in the eastern side of the country, would be the only and last stop for the family. They would otherwise have had to journey 31 kilometres to the Sangre Grande General Hospital for medical care, through the winding, dark roads of the Biche Forest.

“The police station came abuzz with activity, in the proceeding moments, as PC Joseph Albert called on his colleagues to bring whatever relief to the situation,” stated the release.

It went on to add that another police officer, PC Raymond Mendoza, who is also a resident of Biche, and who was off-duty at the time arrived at the station within minutes of being made aware of the situation, by PC Albert.

“Affectionately called ‘The Get-It-Done Man’, PC Mendoza met the mother-to-be, in the transformed female dormitory which was repurposed into a delivery room.

“Assisted by Ramoutar and WPC Colastic, who had telephoned nurses within the community for assistance, PC Mendoza talked the soon-to-be first-time mother through the breathing and birthing process. Serena Ramoutar—a healthy, bouncing baby girl took all of ten minutes to make her entry into the world without a single complication,” stated the release.

It went on to point out that this was the second situation in which childbirth had taken place at the Biche Station. The last was in 2016.

PC Mendoza has since been named as the godfather of the baby girl, stated the release.

PC Albert and WPC Colastic also paid a visit to the parents and baby last Wednesday during which they presented the parents with “a goodie bag as well as a contribution to assist with Serena’s needs.”

According to the Biche police, Baby Serena is now a part of their family and they are elated to navigate life with her.

PC Mendoza said he feels “proud” to be instrumental in the delivery.

“It was such a joyful feeling, such a relief, a feeling to know that I, being a police officer, was able to help this young mother deliver her baby with the assistance of WPC Colastic. I know the mother, as well, was relieved because she came for assistance and she got it.”

He added, “This is not a hospital. This is a female dormitory. We don’t have the tools. We don’t have the resources but we were able to deliver this baby for this new family. I feel proud. I felt proud and that made me feel good inside because I know, somehow or the other, God was with us that night,” PC Mendoza was quoted as saying.

Also on April 5, the officers were recognised and rewarded for embodying the tenets of a model police officer and the community-oriented approach in serving the nation, on behalf of Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher and the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), by Assistant Superintendent of Police (Ag), Discipline, Eastern Division, Doodnath Jankee, at the Biche Police Station.

