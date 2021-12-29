A police officer who works in the North Eastern Division is being investigated after he misplaced his Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS)-issued Galil rifle.
The officer told investigators that he last had the weapon at a house party on Christmas Eve in the San Juan-Laventille district, police said.
He said he placed the weapon, with two magazines, hidden away from patrons at the event.
However, he left the event without the weapon.
It was not until ten hours later that the officer realised the weapon was missing, investigators said.
Checks were made but the rifle was not where the officer had left it.
He notified senior officers and an investigation was launched.
The matter has also been referred to the TTPS Professional Standards Bureau.