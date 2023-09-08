CoP was ‘discourteous to the court’

POLICE Commissioner Erla Christopher has been accused of being discourteous to the court by failing to give evidence in a judicial review claim brought by a man whose Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) and firearms were seized two years ago.
The seizures took place in August 2021 after the man’s brother was able to access one of the weapons and allegedly used it to take his life.
But with the lack of assistance to the court by the police commissioner, Justice Devindra Rampersad yesterday ordered that the FUL and firearms, along with a number of rounds of ammunition, be returned to the man, Lucanus Graham.
At the time of the seizure McDonald Jacob was at the helm of the Police Service, but Christopher eventually inherited the legal claim, given that it was brought against the Office of the Commissioner of Police.
The judge said it was rather unfortunate that Christopher did not depose to an affidavit to fully explain her entire thought process and why she felt it necessary to detain and to continue to detain the firearms, ammunition and FUL.
He said since the date of the seizure of the items there has been a cloud of criminality hanging over the head of the FUL holder.
“Apart from losing his brother in these tragic circumstances, this continued stigma still attaches to the claimant. Whether or not it is justified still remains an unanswered question, as does so much else on the part of the defendant,” said the judge.
The facts in the case were that on August 30, 2021, Graham, who is the holder of three firearms—a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun and two Glock pistols—took one of the firearms with him when he went with his family to one of his homes Down the Islands on vacation.
While there, his brother was able to gain access to the safe where the weapon was stored, and allegedly used it to take his life.
Following the incident a report was made to Carenage police, after which the FUL was seized by acting Cpl Shaneyae King with the intention of verifying whether the claimant was the actual holder. The man said he was told the verification process would take approximately one week.
The same evening, however, the officer accompanied the man to his other home and seized the other two firearms, 52 rounds of 9mm ammunition and five rounds of 12-gauge ammunition.
Up to the time the judgment was delivered yesterday the items had not been returned.
Christopher’s thought process
During the course of the proceedings Cpl King testified that the investigation began as a suspected suicide, but soon developed into one of a homicide.
He said three people in the household, including the claimant, tested positive for gunpowder residue, and two spent shells were recovered at the scene in spite of him being informed by those who were present that only one shot was heard.
Documents had even been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine whether an inquest into the death should take place, but so far there have been no further developments, he said.
Cpl King also, in his affidavit, attempted to outline Christopher’s “wishes” that the seized FUL and firearms be withheld as a precautionary measure until the investigation was completed and the culpability of the claimant determined.
But the claimant’s attorneys—Jagdeo Singh, Vashisht Seepersad and Savitri Samaroo—took objection to a large part of his affidavit that spoke of Christopher’s “wishes”, given that it was hearsay evidence.
Justice Rampersad agreed it was before directing that those portions be struck out.
In his judgment, he said if Christopher was no longer confident a person can be entrusted with a firearm, she must reasonably have the same discretion to remove the said privilege in instances she sees fit and that would be consistent with the obvious intention of Parliament.
“The defendant herself did not say that she was no longer so confident. She said absolutely nothing about her thought process at all having failed to give any evidence,” he stated.
The judge went on to add that the court may had been willing to consider whether or not there is a possible inference/implication that allowed the defendant to retain possession. Christopher had not been open with the court.
The judge also questioned why if Cpl King believed the claimant was negligent in storing the firearm, no such charge against him has been laid.
Justice Rampersad said based on the evidence presented, it was his view that the defendant did not meet the evidential burden to satisfy the court as to whether she considered the retention of the firearms and the FUL necessary and for what reason.
“Since her thought process was not laid bare before this court to explain what she considered and what she thought important—a duty which she could not delegate to acting Corporal King or anyone else, the court comes to the view that the continued retention of the same is unexplained and therefore is unlawful,” stated the judge.