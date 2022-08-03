COPPER THIEVES CRIPPLE MAYARO

Copper thieves have crippled the Mayaro community, with pervasive cable harvesting slurring businesses, disrupting banking services and suspending Internet and telephone access throughout the constituency.
Residents told the Express that their lives have been upturned by “unreliable service” from the Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) over the past two months, which they attributed to the trickling effects of cable theft throughout the country.
They said the frequency of disruptions had significantly increased since May, and which last week culminated in a 72-hour disturbance in all TSTT-related services. And by yesterday morning, residents said they had found themselves unable to make calls, use the Internet or access point-of-sale machines at local businesses or ATMs (automated teller machines).
“It is ridiculous. This has been happening for the past few months. I understand it has to do with the new trend where people are stealing the lines to get copper.... Last week, from Wednesday to Friday, there was no bmobile service whatsoever. They are interrupting businesses, we are not able to make calls; WhatsApp is not a professional forum. It doesn’t work.
“Today, I am supposed to get an important call, but I am sure they will not know that there is an issue; they will assume I am not answering my phone. I am in this area; I am surviving on slow data until where I am working closes.
“After that, I have online classes that have been interrupted because where I do the online classes at the resource centre, they use bmobile Internet. After, you go home and there’s no service,” one resident told the Express yesterday.
Another resident who did not wish to be named lamented that the disruptions had seriously affected his business, a pharmacy located within Mayaro’s town centre.
“It has been this week, probably about five days where it has been bad, and it has personally affected my business. People are unable to swipe cards and we are losing business, you can’t sell phone cards, you can’t even make phone calls to suppliers or anything,” he said.
“This weekend, I went to buy something with cash, and it was down. A lot of the businesses you have to have cash on you to get something. I went to the mechanic, and he said he is not using the cards and the Linx machine again with all the interruptions.
“I had to go borrow cash to pay because we just don’t have access. A lot of businesses are doing the same thing because it is just not working,” another said.
Deafening silence
Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray said yesterday that TSTT had yet to communicate with the residents when their interruptions would be resolved.
In communities like Union and Bristol, he said telecommunication problems have remained unaddressed for weeks.
“There has been no response from TSTT as to when these services will be restored. In our own businesses here in Mayaro, we have been affected tremendously. Credit card transactions, calls coming to the offices, it is not getting through. You have customers who rely on communications for remote support and so on. It has been very frustrating for weeks, going into months now, and there has been deafening silence from the authorities,” he said.
Paray called on TSTT and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to improve its services to the area.
“I am calling on TSTT, the chairman of the board and the CEO, technical people serving the Mayaro area. If you have to make infrastructural changes to avoid us having this problem in the future, it has to be done. I am calling on the police, the Rio Claro police, Biche police, to increase their patrols in dealing with these cable thieves,” he said.
A release from Paray’s office yesterday added that the interruptions were causing additional stress to those who were already subject to issues such as poor roads, insufficient water supplies and limited employment.
Paray said he has written to Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales asking for his immediate and effective intervention.
TSTT: Response
forthcoming
On Sunday, vandals struck TSTT’s underground cables, in what the company referred to as “a malicious act”.
The disruption was a result of thieves’ attempt to harvest TSTT’s fibre optic and copper cables in Cross Crossing, San Fernando.
On Monday, TSTT indicated that significant progress had been made and supply to “most customers” had returned, while others would continue to experience intermittent services.
“We are in the final stages of completing all necessary repairs. Therefore, all customers impacted by this outage should have their services restored soon,” TSTT said.
The Express contacted TSTT on Tuesday for a response to the concerns raised by Mayaro residents and Paray.
The company said it regretted the challenges being faced by Mayaro residents, citing a second fibre cut at its Mayaro interconnection facility on Tuesday morning.
At 1.35 a.m. on Tuesday, TSTT said vandals intercepted its interconnection facility in Mayaro, which had previously been breached last week. Crews, it said, were in the area conducting on-site repairs, expecting full restoration by Tuesday evening.
TSTT said that increased patrols would be undertaken in the area.
“We acknowledge the impact these interruptions have on communities and have increased patrols in the area. We are also working closely with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to apprehend these vandals who inconvenience our valued customers.
“Since January, more than 300 people have been arrested and charged with copper theft and vandalism. Other strategies are also being considered. We thank the members of the public who report these acts of vandalism and ask for their continued support in solving this problem,” it said.