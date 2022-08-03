COPPER THIEVES CRIPPLE MAYARO

“I think he should be removed. He was an extremely vicious and racist man.”

So said retired UWI St Augustine historian Prof Brinsley Samaroo yesterday, as he registered his support for Shabaka Kambon’s call for the name of late tyrannical slave owner and Trinidad’s first British governor, Sir Thomas Picton, to be removed from various streets and places, like Picton Street, Laventille; Picton Road, Sangre Grande; Picton Street, Woodbrook; Picton Street, San Juan; Picton Street Extension in Diamond Village, Penal; and Picton Court Apartments, Port of Spain.