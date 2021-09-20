Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said yesterday police officers are constantly warned about the consequences of perverting the course of justice and engaging in inappropriate behaviour.
This was his response in a telephone interview with the Express when asked about suspended Acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith’s claim that senior police officers have orchestrated a plot to oust him from office.
Asked what assurances can be given that there will be no tampering or interference in any investigations, Jacob said he cannot speak to what Griffith said but he can point out that in the process of law, officers are always reminded of the repercussions.
“With every investigation that we are dealing with we now brief the officers based on the whole aspect of complicity, misbehaviour in public office, perverting or attempts to pervert the course of justice.
“We talk about all the different offences that persons can commit under our police service regulations,” he said.
“We constantly reinforce that to the officers so that persons are reminded we are here to enforce the law and to do it fairly as required under the rule of law,” he added.
Jacob said a system has been set up in such organised manner that there are checks and balances existing in relation to investigations.
He noted that in most major investigations the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) work with the police hand in hand.
He added there is also the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) as an oversight body where most of these investigations are also
“If they identify any complicity in relation to the police who conducted the investigation it will be highlighted and recommendations are made to the DPP,” he said.
He said with the oversight of the PCA it will be “suicidal” for persons to tamper with investigations.
Asked if hopes there will be a resolution soon to the controversy surrounding Griffith, he said stability in the Police Service is needed for stability in the country.
He said however, what “I’m seeing at this point in time the Police Service is still functioning to the optimum, we are doing what is required to be done. This Police Service is not run by one individual. We have a host of persons with DCPs, ACPs and we work together as a team”.
He said the commissioner is the leader but the team are on the ground to motivate the officers and cause them to do their work.
He said it is not the first time a police commissioner proceeded on vacation leave and in his absence others continue to hold the reins.
Jacob did not apply for the Police Commissioner position.