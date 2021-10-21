Cops charge bank teller

A bank teller who reported to police that she was abducted by a taxi-driver and passenger on Tuesday fabricated the story.
A day after she reported she was a victim of a crime, Samantha Mohammed of Rio Claro/Mayaro Branch Road was charged by police for the offence of wasteful employment of police time.
Mohammed, 29, pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared on Wednesday in a virtual hearing before Princes Town magistrate Margaret Alert.
Second Court prosecutor Sgt Rodney Gangoo read the facts that on Tuesday around 8.20 a.m. Mohammed went to the Moruga Police Station and made a report of kidnapping to WPC Sedeno.
Mohammed reported that earlier that day she boarded a Nissan Tiida at the Princes Town taxi stand in Rio Claro with two occupants–the driver and a passenger–to be taken to Princes Town.
Mohammed reported that upon reaching San Pedro along Naparima Mayaro Road, the front seat passenger told her to lie down on the back seat and keep her head down, as he grabbed her handbag containing an iPhone 7 Plus, $25 and other personal items.
She claimed the driver continued driving for an hour until he received a phone call then stopped the car, and he and the passenger exited.
Mohammed told police she took her handbag, ran out of the vehicle and flagged down a passing motorist, who dropped her at a gas station in Moruga.
A report was made to police, and officers of the Rio Claro Police Station responded.
Police viewed CCTV footage, conducted interviews and recorded statements from Mohammed and others.
Later, investigating officer PC Mahabir visited Mohammed and told her that based on information, he was of the view that she had made a false report that she was kidnapped.
When cautioned, she responded to the police, “I don’t want to talk here.”
She was arrested and taken to the Rio Claro Police Station, where she was charged.
Magistrate Alert instructed a probation officer’s report be done, and granted own bail in the sum of $25,000.
The case was postponed to November 18 for sentencing.