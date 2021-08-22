COPS CHARGED

TWO police officers are to appear virtually before a magistrate today charged with “soliciting money to fast- track firearm applications”.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated in a release yesterday that “two police officers have been charged with corruptly obtaining and soliciting various sums of money to expedite the processing of firearm applications”.
The release said Special Reserve Police Constable Lyndon Bishop, who is attached to the Human Resource Branch, and Police Constable Chris Tirbanie, who is attached to the Chaguanas Police Station, will appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate today.
The arrests come months following a Sunday Express investigation on a “firearm racket”, where business people afraid of crime were paying big money for fast-tracked Firearm User’s Licences (FULs).
The TTPS stated yesterday that officers of the Financial Investigations Branch (FIB), under the general supervision of acting Senior Supt Wendel Lucas, conducted diligent and extensive enquiries into a report involving alleged corrupt activities which occurred at the Firearms Section of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service during the period of October 2020 and April 2021.”
Following the conclusion of the investigations, officers met with Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC on Saturday, August 21 and, “based on the evidence, the DPP gave instructions to charge the two police officers”, the release stated.
Woman Inspector Joseph also supervised the investigations, the TTPS said.
SRP Lyndon Bishop
The Charges:
Bishop, formerly of the Firearms Section, has been charged with:
*Misbehaving in public office, together with Chris Tirbanie, to wit corruptly obtained the sum of $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for an FUL.
* Misbehaving in public office to wit corruptly soliciting the sum of $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for a FUL
* Misbehaving in public office, to wit corruptly obtaining the sum of $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for a FUL
* Misbehaving in public office, to wit corruptly soliciting the sum of $40,000 to expedite the processing of an application for a FUL.
PC Tirbanie
The Charges
*Misbehaving in public office, to wit corruptly soliciting the sum of $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for an FUL
*Misbehaving in public office together with Lyndon Bishop, to wit corruptly obtaining the sum of $30,000 to expedite the processing of an application for a FUL.
Bad rap
The TTPS yesterday noted public commentary on the charges on its social media page and stated that it “understands why some are negative”.
“We are aware that not all officers are embodying the core principles of the service but we want to highlight this as a win and to record that in the past three years or so, the TTPS has charged and suspended more officers than any time in its history,” the TTPS stated in a response.
It also addressed the public’s concerns, stating:
“We assure the public that we will continue to strive for better and to remind them not to engage in any illegal activity, such as alleged in this release.”
The TTPS said “if engagement with officers leads to perceptions of inappropriate and or illegal activity, please make a report to the Professional Standards Bureau, our internal investigation unit and the Police Complaints Authority, an external body”.