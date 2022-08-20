Cops crack down

With areas in and around Claxton Bay left in chaos because of fiery protests, police have begun arresting demonstrators who have been calling for an end to the six-month ban on scrap and old metal exports.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday confirmed that seven persons working in the scrap iron industry have been arrested by officers of the Southern Division, following a protest incident in the Claxton Bay district on Thursday night.
Officers of the Southern Division Task Force were on patrol between 8 p.m. and midnight when they were alerted to a protest incident involving scrap iron dealers and workers at Cedar Hill Road, Claxton Bay.
The officers responded and apprehended seven men ages 20 to 41, all of the area, for disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest, the TTPS said, adding that several other persons who were present at the protest eluded capture.
The Express was told that at least one protester was also detained by police in Claxton Bay yesterday morning, the fourth day of protest action.
Fighting to feed families
Yesterday morning protesters claimed that they had been “brutalised” overnight by police, some claiming to have been pushed into drains or forced to walk on the remnants of burned debris.
“I was one of the victims of the police here last night. I was going my merry way and they pulled me out of my vehicle and made me walk in the fire and gave me a mop handle to clean up burning tyres,” said one protester who referred to himself as Ricardo.
“Why are the police doing this? We are fighting to feed our families, I have to buy books, I can’t do that, I have rent to pay, all kinds of things. My vehicle park up right there and I can’t make payments on it. Why are they doing this when we are not doing them anything,” he said.
Scrap Iron worker Alan Mohammed, who was also present at demonstrations yesterday, said the police and army presence was unjust.
“We are addressing the nation this morning with respect. We all here are innocent iron men who want back our little work, these people here are not thieves. The police are getting violent. All we want back is our job and everything will be normal. These fellas here are hard-working, they don’t steal copper wire,” he said.
“People want back their jobs and that is all. The presence of the army and police is unjust. We aren’t vexed if the police come and direct the traffic but the police over doing it. The police said they have to come out in the hot sun, and we caused them to come out here. All people want is their job,” he said.
As others gathered to continue demonstrations, police at the scene cleared remaining debris that blocked the roadway yesterday.
One protester who sat at the roadside was arrested during the demonstration and moved into a TTPS bus stationed on the roadway. The arrest prompted outrage from the surrounding protesters.
“You all are not doing your job, right?” shouted one protester.
“What are the charges?” shouted another.
Police said that if the claims of abuse were reported to them, they would be investigated.