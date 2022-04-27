Cops find third body

Hunters Search and Rescue Team

KEEPING DRY: Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team and police officers shelter yesterday beneath the eaves of the shack off the North Coast Road near the Maracas pillars after they discovered a third body nearby. —Photos: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

North coast

THE IDENTITY of one person was confirmed following the grisly discovery of three bodies outside a shack off the North Coast Road between Monday evening and yesterday.

On Monday evening the bodies of Ako Keon Matthews, 33, and another man were found 120 feet from a shack, approximately half a mile from the Maracas pillars.

Around 9.30 a.m. yesterday another body was found by members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team a short distance from where the first two were found.

They explained, however, that whoever placed this body in the bushes also placed a dead dog near it so the smell of the decomposing animal would confuse any search.

Police said the first two were found lying next to each other and had been burned. The bodies also appeared to have been there for some time.

Police said both bodies were eventually moved to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.

Matthews’ relatives visited the centre yesterday morning where, after positively identifying him, they hurriedly left. Relatives of the other man were yet to speak to investigators.

The Express was told the body was first found by Matthews’ relatives who went to his home, as he had not been seen since April 20. Several calls to his phone had gone unanswered.

He was last seen in the company of two other persons, a 22-year-old man and a woman he knows.

Police said that around 2 p.m. on Monday Matthews’ relatives went to the North Coast Road home where, approximately 120 feet to the back of the house, they found both his body and that of the other man.

The third body was found by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team approximately 150 feet off the North Coast Road near to the small shack where they first two bodies were found.

The team arrived at the location about 8.30 a.m.

Skeletal remains

Shamsudeen Ayube, a member of Hunters Search and Rescue Team, said they were contacted by the police on Monday for their help in locating a third body after the first two were found. They said they intended to find the body on Monday night but inclement weather prevented them from doing so.

“So we decided to come back this morning to execute this morning. We got here just before 8 a.m. with members from all over the country and we recovered the one body just around 9.30 or 9.45 a.m. and we end up call the police,” he said.

Another team member, Dese Simon, said, “It didn’t take us all that long to recover the body. There was a dead dog on the site that would confuse the search but we found it anyway.”

He said the body appeared to have been in the area for sometime as the remains were skeletal.

He explained, “While we were walking down the precipice there was a change in wind direction which alerted us with the smell of the body.”

He said that the body appeared to have been burned and the items placed on top the body to further conceal its location.

“We were just able to lift a few items to identify the person’s ribs, hand and head and all that,” he said.

This body and those of the first two are at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cops find third body

Cops find third body

THE IDENTITY of one person was confirmed following the grisly discovery of three bodies outside a shack off the North Coast Road between Monday evening and yesterday.

On Monday evening the bodies of Ako Keon Matthews, 33, and another man were found 120 feet from a shack, approximately half a mile from the Maracas pillars.

BULLET TO BACK OF HEAD

BULLET TO BACK OF HEAD

SLAIN Police Constable Clarence Gilkes sustained a single gunshot to the back of his head, close to his neck, while another bullet grazed his right temple.

An autopsy was done at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday which concluded that Gilkes died as a result of the single gunshot wound, a source told the Express.

Information with regards to what type of bullet killed PC Gilkes could not be obtained.

Kamla not taking 'bait'

Kamla not taking 'bait'

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she will not be “baited” by demands for her to produce evidence of her claims that Government is utilising Israeli equipment to spy on people.

Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday, the former prime minister also said she intends to haul National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds before the courts for failing to lay in the Parliament Annual Reports on the Interception of Communication Act.

More heavy showers today

More heavy showers today

HEAVY rains predicted by the T&T Meteorological Service rang true yesterday, with even more inclement weather on the cards today and tomorrow as well.

The country is now on a yellow weather alert until 6 p.m. today.

The office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) reported flash flooding yesterday in parts of Port of Spain, Diego Martin and Maraval while in Tobago, one fishing boat sank while another was saved from sinking.

Country Club sold to US Embassy

Country Club sold to US Embassy

Has Trinidad Country Club been sold to the United States Embassy?

The Express reached out to the US Embassy following reports that it had been, and we were told a news release would be issued today on the matter.

The Country Club, in Maraval, which had been steeped in race issues in the past, has been known over the years for hosting upscale parties, weddings, tea parties, corporate functions, Carnival band launches, and wine-and-cheese events.

Recommended for you