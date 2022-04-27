Cops find third body

North coast
THE IDENTITY of one person was confirmed following the grisly discovery of three bodies outside a shack off the North Coast Road between Monday evening and yesterday.
On Monday evening the bodies of Ako Keon Matthews, 33, and another man were found 120 feet from a shack, approximately half a mile from the Maracas pillars.
Around 9.30 a.m. yesterday another body was found by members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team a short distance from where the first two were found.
They explained, however, that whoever placed this body in the bushes also placed a dead dog near it so the smell of the decomposing animal would confuse any search.
Police said the first two were found lying next to each other and had been burned. The bodies also appeared to have been there for some time.
Police said both bodies were eventually moved to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
Matthews’ relatives visited the centre yesterday morning where, after positively identifying him, they hurriedly left. Relatives of the other man were yet to speak to investigators.
The Express was told the body was first found by Matthews’ relatives who went to his home, as he had not been seen since April 20. Several calls to his phone had gone unanswered.
He was last seen in the company of two other persons, a 22-year-old man and a woman he knows.
Police said that around 2 p.m. on Monday Matthews’ relatives went to the North Coast Road home where, approximately 120 feet to the back of the house, they found both his body and that of the other man.
The third body was found by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team approximately 150 feet off the North Coast Road near to the small shack where they first two bodies were found.
The team arrived at the location about 8.30 a.m.
Skeletal remains
Shamsudeen Ayube, a member of Hunters Search and Rescue Team, said they were contacted by the police on Monday for their help in locating a third body after the first two were found. They said they intended to find the body on Monday night but inclement weather prevented them from doing so.
“So we decided to come back this morning to execute this morning. We got here just before 8 a.m. with members from all over the country and we recovered the one body just around 9.30 or 9.45 a.m. and we end up call the police,” he said.
Another team member, Dese Simon, said, “It didn’t take us all that long to recover the body. There was a dead dog on the site that would confuse the search but we found it anyway.”
He said the body appeared to have been in the area for sometime as the remains were skeletal.
He explained, “While we were walking down the precipice there was a change in wind direction which alerted us with the smell of the body.”
He said that the body appeared to have been burned and the items placed on top the body to further conceal its location.
“We were just able to lift a few items to identify the person’s ribs, hand and head and all that,” he said.
This body and those of the first two are at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.