The night that 29-year-old Kristian Kerry Serries and 19-year-old Rochyon King Ashterman were killed was the first night they met.
From what relatives were told, it was during a lime with mutual friends that Ashterman offered to take Serries to get food.
This chance offer on Friday night ended in their deaths.
According to police, the two were killed after officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) were fired upon along La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz. One officer received a gunshot injury to his leg during an exchange, police said. However, people in the community have claimed repeatedly since the incident that the officers opened fire on the wrong vehicle.
Speaking with reporters yesterday, relatives maintained this claim.
Serries’ mother noted that her daughter was a mother of three who suffered from scoliosis and could barely lift her handbag some days, so she found it difficult to believe that the young woman would be holding a firearm. She said her daughter operated the ‘KSP Baby and Toy Store’, an online clothing and variety store.
Ashterman’s relatives said he was a graphic designer who worked hard for everything he owned and was not known to be involved in any illegal activities. They said he had begun honing his trade since he was 13, and worked part-time at a store in Port of Spain, and always encouraged his friends to do something similar to avoid a life of crime.