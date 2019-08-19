The night that 29-year-old Kristian Kerry Serries and 19-year-old Rochyon King Ashterman were killed was the first night they had met.
In fact, from what relatives were told, it was during a lime with mutual friends that Ashterman offered to take Serries to get some food.
This chance offer on Friday night would end with the deaths of the two.
According to police, the two were killed after officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) were fired upon along La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz. One officer received a gunshot injury to his leg during an exchange, police said. However, people in the community have claimed repeatedly since the incident that the officers opened fire on the wrong vehicle.
Speaking with reporters yesterday, relatives maintained this claim.