Cops ‘in better place’ with 4% raise

Over 10,000 police officers in Trinidad and Tobago will benefit from a hike in salaries, with the acceptance of the Chief Personnel Officer’s (CPO) four per cent offer.
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) Insp Gideon Dickson told the Express yesterday that more than 6,400 regular police officers and over 3,000 special reserve police (SRP) officers will receive salary increases.
Last year, the TTPSSWA was adamant that it would not accept the four per cent offer, even in the face of Finance Minister Colm Imbert indicating in his budget speech that the Government will be sticking to this figure.
The association had initially asked for a 13 per cent increase, and its last counter-offer was eight per cent.
Speaking with the Express by telephone, Dickson said two aspects would have swayed the decision to accept the four per cent offer—the economics of the country and the fact that there are also outstanding negotiations for the period 2020-2022 to bring to the negotiation table for the next fiscal year.
He said a job evaluation exercise for police officers is long overdue and that is also set to commence.
Asked if the increase will have a meaningful impact on the pockets of police officers, Dickson responded: “That is an excellent question; the answer is simply whatever we are able to benefit here from now, over for that period 2014 to 2019, definitely will put us in a better place to where we were prior to reaching this agreement. It is not the best place, but it is better than where we were.”
He said a lump sum payment of $4,000 will benefit some 600 officers who retired compulsorily, voluntarily and with permission on the grounds of illness for the period 2014-2015.
“We will take the best out of a bad situation,” he said, adding that a scientific data analysis was used for negotiations and will continue to be used.
Dickson said police officers in T&T are underpaid when compared to other jurisdictions. “If you look at what officers in First World countries are paid compared to what we receive here, you will see it’s chalk and cheese,” he said.
He said the market survey and job evaluation exercise will ensure they get what they deserve.
CPO signs MoA
At the CPO’s office yesterday, CPO Dr Daryl Dindial signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA), with the TTPSSSWA accepting the four per cent offer for the periods 2014-2016 and 2017-2019 for its 1st and 2nd Division police officers.
A media release from the CPO’s office said that prior to accepting the offer, the association held a special general council meeting with its membership on November 30, 2022, where the executive was instructed to accept the CPO’s four per cent salary increase offer.
The release said that officers who retired compulsorily, voluntarily and with permission on the grounds of illness for the period 2014-2015 will receive a lump sum payment of $4,000.
Police officers are also set to receive increases to other aspects of their package.
“Apart from the four per cent salary increase, there were adjustments to allowances such as uniform, meal, laundry, specialisation, travelling, cost of living allowance (COLA), as well as the conduct of a Job Evaluation Exercise that is expected to commence in January 2024. In November 2022, the association also signed off on a Grievance Procedure for its members. The procedure is expected to be implemented by the end of the first quarter, in 2023,” said the release.
Dindial recognised the association’s leadership and thanked them for negotiating with “persistent passion”.
The CPO said the negotiations prior to the matter being referred to the Special Tribunal were extremely challenging.
“Dr Dindial notes the critical role of the TTPS in support of our nation’s development. Their work is multifaceted and ranges from deterring, detecting and investigating crime; cyber security; treating with gender-based violence; special operations; and intelligence to promoting safe and secure communities through community policing efforts. The CPO thanks the members of the TTPS for their commitment to the fight against criminality, in service to our people and its consequential impact on our quality of life,” said the release.
The CPO added that the agreement between the parties demonstrates the Government’s commitment to honouring its four per cent offer and is hopeful other associations would reconsider their position and accept the offer.
TTUTA: No mandate to accept
Entities such as the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service, Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) and Public Services Association, among others, have not accepted the four per cent offer.
TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin told the Express yesterday that TTUTA has not been given a mandate by its general council to back down and accept the offer.
He said a special tribunal hearing is upcoming with respect to the ongoing negotiations.
The Express also spoke with president of the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) Gerard Gordon, who said that up to yesterday, “nothing has not changed for us”, adding: “ We are not the police.”
He added: “I recognise in one of the media reports, it stated that they signed consistent with a mandate they received from their membership on the 30th November, 2022. The POA has received no such mandate from its membership. The executive will continue to engaged in special tribunal where we were sent undeservedly.”
Imbert: No backing down
In his budget speech last year, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the Government will be sticking to its four per cent offer to public servants.
He said while a fair and equitable compensation system will be considered for members of the Public Service, the approach for achieving this objective must be careful and consistent with the known availability of resources.
“No responsible Government can contemplate bankrupting the entire country simply to appease a portion of the labour force. We are firm in our view that our current offer of four per cent over the 2014 to 2019 for the mainstream Public Service, although it would be a challenge to raise the required funds, is practical and equitable,” he said.
After Imbert’s announcement, the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) accepted the CPO’s four per cent offer and signed off for the periods 2014-2016 and 2017-2019.
The TTDF consists of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard and Defence Force Reserves.
In August last year, the first body to accept the four per cent offer was the Amalgamated Workers’ Union.