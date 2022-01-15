COPS INTERVIEW COLM

Police have interviewed Finance Minister Colm Imbert and obtained official correspondence from the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, as well as unfettered access to all electronic devices belonging to promoter Shadeed Abdullah as they probe businessman Adrian Scoon’s “Seaside brunch party”.
The Sunday Express understands that Abdullah, who is one of the directors of YUP Entertainment (Young Urban Professionals), the company behind the Boxing Day event on board the MV Ocean Pelican, has been “extremely co-operative during the investigation” and had no issue handing over his devices or providing the passwords.
A search warrant was executed on Abdullah’s home on January 5.
Invitations for the Seaside brunch party were sent via WhatsApp and the event is said to have attracted about 100 patrons at $450 per ticket.
Cops locked out
Scoon handed over all his electronic devices to the Cyber Crime Unit following the execution of a warrant at his Maraval home on January 5, but police said last Friday they are being hindered by a locked mobile device.
Speaking at a news conference at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Wendell Williams said Scoon had failed to provide investigators with a password for a mobile device.
“There was a device, for instance, that was seized by a warrant for Mr Scoon. Mr Scoon has not provided the password for the device that we wish to interrogate... and so (there was) a legal measure... Mr Jacob signed off on a particular application that would enforce that. And well now, the process continues,” Williams said.
Scoon is the son of Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.
Two-part investigation
The investigation has been split into two parts—the Special Restaurant liquor licence obtained from Customs and Excise by Scoon, and possible breaches of the Public Health Ordinances.
The special licence has since been rescinded and rendered “null and void” by the Ag Comptroller of Customs and Excise Bernard Nicholas, whilst an internal investigation has been launched within the Customs and Excise Division to ascertain who by-passed the permanent secretary and issued Scoon a Special Restaurant Licence.
In a media release issued on January 3, Imbert said he never authorised nor did he give permission for the licence to be approved. This was also reflected in his statement to investigators.
Health Minster Terrance Deyalsingh, to whom Scoon had written, had initially directed all questions regarding interpretation of the Public Health Ordinance to the TTPS or the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The probe
In the police investigation so far, various institutions have responded to requests for clarity and information on whether Scoon had received the necessary permission to host the Boxing Day party. The clerk who prepared the licence has also been questioned.
The Environmental Management Agency, County Medical Office (St George West) Licensing Committee (Magistrates Court), City Hall, Fire Service, and Town and Country have all said they did not give permission to host the event.
Other agencies, inclusive of the Ministry of Transport—Maritime Section—have said they were unaware Scoon had plans to convert his party vessel into a floating restaurant. In fact, the special restaurant liquor licence granted was to facilitate alcohol being served at the party.
The Public Health Ordinance
On the morning of December 27, one day after his party was shut down and the 100 patrons processed and subsequently released by police pending the investigation, Scoon e-mailed a letter dated December 26, 2021, to Deyalsingh, disclosing that he (Scoon) wished to convert his vessel into a floating restaurant, and more importantly a safe zone.
The letter was sent to Deyalsingh’s personal e-mail address only.
Section 4(1)(C) of the Public Health Ordinance Regulations 2020 states:
(1) For the purposes of controlling and preventing the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), it shall be an offence, during the period specified in regulation 17, for any person to—(b) operate a party boat, boat tour or club; (c) hold public parties or public fete. Except where authorised by the Minister.
Via a media release on January 2, Scoon admitted to calling Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi from the boat when police officers boarded it following complaints from members of the public.
Asked if he had been contacted by Scoon on December 26 while he was in police custody, Al-Rawi said, “I was not contacted by Mr Scoon while he was in police custody.”