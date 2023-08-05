Cops investigate threats to sport minister

Shamfa Cudjoe____use

FACILITIES MUST BE UP TO STANDARD: Minister of Sport, Shamfa Cudjoe.

Tobago police are investigating a report by Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe that she was threatened.

Cudjoe, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tobago West, reported on Thursday night at the St James Police Station that around 11.30 p.m. on July 12, her relative received a four-page letter addressed to her.

The relative gave Cudjoe the letter, which did not have the name of the writer.

The minister read the letter and was of the belief that the letter was a threat, a form of harassment and a defamation of her character, ­police were told.

However, she initially took no action.

It was only after she had conversations with other people that she was advised to make an official report, which was done at the St James station.

The officers have since notified the Shirvan Road Police Station.

