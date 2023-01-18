Cops kill 2 Facebook bandits in Barataria

TWO men were shot and killed in Barataria yesterday when they attempted to rob two undercover police officers who had responded to their Facebook Marketplace ad for a cheap, old Nissan B-13 car.

The incident occurred between 12.30 and 1.30 p.m. between Tenth and Eleventh streets off Tenth Avenue in Barataria.

Police, on the scene, explained yesterday that last year they had investigated between 15 to 20 reports about prospective buyers meeting people who advertised an item for sale on social media.

When the buyers met the “sellers” they were robbed by these men who knew they would have cash on them.

Police issued several statements last year pleading with people to meet potential sellers in public areas.

Sting operation

Officers from the North Eastern Division (NED) Intelligence Unit, NED Task Force and the Barataria CID set up a sting operation.

Undercover officers spoke to the men and a location close to Maritime Plaza near the Maritime roundabout was agreed on as the meeting place.

Around 12.30 p.m. the three men parked at Tenth Street in a white Nissan B-13 they were purporting to sell for $20,000.

The two undercover officers arrived in their own vehicle, a Kia Sportage which they parked at Eleventh Street.

In parked cars nearby were other armed officers also dressed in plain clothes.

As the two officers sat in the SUV, two bandits approached their vehicle and pointed guns at them announcing a robbery.

The officers’ colleagues nearby got out of their cars and shouted “police!” at the two bandits.

Police said the men turned their guns on these officers and were about to open fire when the officers fired at them.

The two were struck and fell to the ground.

A third man ran towards the roundabout where he allegedly dropped a firearm on the road, police said.

He then ran east to Tenth Street and entered the B-13 in an attempt to escape.

As he tried driving off while pointing a gun at the officers they fired at him, injuring him, police said.

The first two who had been shot were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The third man was taken to the Barataria Health Centre where he was treated.

Up to last night the 38-year-old suspect, from Coconut Drive, Morvant, was being questioned at the Barataria Police Station.

The two other men were from Never Dirty, Morvant.

Police have killed five men in 2023 while engaging in operations.

Be extra vigilant

with online deals

As recently as November last year the police warned the public to “be extra vigilant with online business deals”.

After investigating several reports of people being robbed when they showed up to purchase items, the police asked the public to be vigilant when conducting transactions arising from advertisements on social media.

They advised: “While an online marketplace, such as the one on Facebook can provide a seemingly great opportunity to find affordable, new and second-hand items, as with any kind of business deal arranged on-line, it’s important to proceed with care and conduct due diligence before entering into any transaction.”

Acting Superintendent Edwards of the NED said: “People are always on the lookout for deals but there are many unscrupulous criminals who intend to take advantage of persons.”

He advised people to refrain from going to questionable areas, especially alone or at night, to conduct transactions.

Edwards said then: “If it feels like a steal of a deal, you’re the one who may get robbed.”

