Cops kill 2

POLICE shot and killed two young men in Dibe, Long Circular, yesterday, taking the number of people killed by police this year so far to 56.
In this latest incident, police said the men fired at them and they fired back. Relatives of one of the men however claimed otherwise.
Killed were Jeremiah Ellis, 18, and Shane Moses, 20.
Police said around 5 a.m. yesterday officers from the St James Police Station and Western Division Task Force went to Tractor Hill, off Dibe, Long Circular, where they attempted to search a house in the area, but when they got close to the dwelling two men walked out and opened fire on them.
Police said they fired back, hitting both men several times about their bodies.
They were both taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.
The relatives of Ellis were at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday. His mother, who asked not to be named, said while she lived in El Socorro her son and his friend lived by themselves on Long Circular.
She said she was told that her son was killed while asleep.
“My son and the other guy were sleeping when the police killed them and up to now we cannot find their bodies we are not hearing anything after that,” she said.
She said, “My son is a teenager, all teenagers give trouble but he is not a bad or troublesome child to say he distresses people. He will smoke his lil weed and he will sell his weed and that’s what he does, but to say kill people and rob people he was not about that because anybody could go into that area and ask about that little boy and they will tell you that he helps anybody, that is how he is.”
She continued, “They killed my child sleeping and I am not taking that, he don’t deserve it.”
She admitted she had heard he was wanted for questioning.
She lamented last seeing him on Saturday and now he was dead, being accused of shooting.
“My child never had no gun. He can’t even buy a boxer-shorts, he go buy gun?”
She later said he would do anything to make an “honest dollar,” claiming that besides selling marijuana he would ask neighbours to pick their fruits that he would then sell or do light jobs anyone needed done in the area for a small fee.
“He was not a distresser,” she said, adding that her son and Moses had been friends since primary school.
Last week Monday, Keith Wilson of St Helena Village, Piarco, was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with the police along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway near Piarco.
Contacted yesterday, Director of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), David West, said the killings were being investigated by his office as standard procedure in all police-related deaths.