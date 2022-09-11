Cops kill 3 more

Phillip Boodram

17 years in jail: Phillip Boodram

Phillip “The Boss” Boodram, the reputed drug dealer who was freed from prison in June after 17 years on the charge that he was involved in kidnapping and burying a businesswoman alive, has been shot and killed by police.

Boodram died yesterday afternoon in an alleged shoot-out with police officers not far from his family home in Dow Village, California.

Two other men—Malick Paul of Railway Road, and Gerard Thoring­ton, 29, of Enterprise—were also shot by police in the incident, bringing to six the number of men killed by the police since Friday.

The other three—Ricky “Ross” Taylor, Ronelle Alexander and Kwame “Tus­ty” Wallace—were killed in Enterprise on Friday.

Investigators told the Sunday Express that three guns were recovered from the vehicle in which the men were occupants in California.

Police officers cordoned off the road leading to the Pt Lisas campus of the University of Trinidad and Tobago while the scene of the shooting was processed yesterday.

Background

In June, Appellate Jud­­ges Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Moham­med and Prakash Moosai upheld an appeal from Boodram, Roger Mootoo, Ricky Singh, Kervin Williams and Aaron “Arc Eye” Grappie, regarding their manslaughter conviction and the 28-year sentence they received.

It was due to errors made by the High Court judge who had presided over their second retrial in 2016.

“In our view, given the serious nature of the errors made by the trial judge, the multiple material irregularities identified, along with the fact that the fairness of the trial was severely compromised due to the adverse publicity during the course of the trial, combined with the issues surrounding the evidence of the prosecution’s main witness, Ro­derique, our hands are tied and we have no alternative but to allow this appeal,” Justice Yorke-Soo Hon said.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was given the opportunity to consider whether it wanted to pursue a third retrial, but Deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul informed the court that a retrial was not being pursued.

The men were discharged.

They had first been accused of murdering Samdaye Rampersad, who was kidnapped while standing in front of her home in Petit Bourg, San Juan, in November 2005.

Her body was found more than a month later in a shallow grave in a cashew field in Carolina Village, Claxton Bay.

An autopsy showed she died of asphyxia and suffocation consistent with being buried alive.

