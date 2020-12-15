Cops kill man in highway shoot-out

POLICE shot and killed one man and injured two others during a shoot-out along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway near Piarco on Monday night.
Killed was Keith Wilson, of St Helena Village, Piarco.
He was the 54th person killed by the police this year.
Police said around 8.25 p.m., officers of the Central Area Northern Division Task Force attempted to intercept a white Nissan Tiida with five men as it headed east along the Eastern Main Road.
The driver of the car refused to stop and turned right onto Golden Grove Road, police said. Officers chased the car, which turned left onto the highway.
As the chase continued, the driver of the Tiida stopped a few metres after the Oropune walkover.
Two men got out the car and started firing shots at the oncoming police vehicle, officers told the Express.
Officers with semi-automatic pistols and assault rifles fired back in the direction of the gunmen, hitting three, while two escaped by running into nearby bushes.
While some officers attended to the injured gunmen, lawmen chased the other two, but were unable to find them.
Police took the three men to Arima General Hospital, where one was pronounced dead on arrival.
The other two remained in stable condition at hospital, under police guard, last night.