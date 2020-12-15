crime scene

POLICE shot and killed one man and injured two others during a shoot-out along the Churchill-­Roosevelt Highway near Piarco on Monday night.

Killed was Keith Wilson, of St Helena Village, Piarco.

He was the 54th person killed by the police this year.

Police said around 8.25 p.m., officers of the Central Area Northern Division Task Force attempted to intercept a white Nissan Tiida with five men as it headed east along the Eastern Main Road.

The driver of the car refused to stop and turned right onto Golden Grove Road, police said. Officers chased the car, which turned left onto the highway.

As the chase continued, the driver of the Tiida stopped a few metres after the Oropune walkover.

Two men got out the car and started firing shots at the oncoming police vehicle, officers told the Express.

Officers with semi-automatic pistols and assault rifles fired back in the direction of the gunmen, hitting three, while two escaped by running into nearby bushes.

While some officers attended to the injured gunmen, lawmen chased the other two, but were unable to find them.

Police took the three men to Arima General Hospital, where one was pronounced dead on ­arrival.

The other two remained in stable condition at hospital, under police guard, last night.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Rowley apologises for Facebook post

Rowley apologises for Facebook post

It was unintentional and the Prime Minister is sorry.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday apologised after receiving a tongue lashing over the insensitivity of a Facebook post expressing grief over the murder of Ashanti Riley and in the same breath lambasting the “imps” who are pushing a narrative that Trinidad authorities turned back a boatload of Venezuelans who drowned.

Both incidents were deemed to be “double doses of grief”.

Cops kill man in highway shoot-out

Cops kill man in highway shoot-out

POLICE shot and killed one man and injured two others during a shoot-out along the Churchill-­Roosevelt Highway near Piarco on Monday night.

Killed was Keith Wilson, of St Helena Village, Piarco.

He was the 54th person killed by the police this year.

Young hits out at human traffickers, smugglers

Young hits out at human traffickers, smugglers

Minister of National Security Stuart Young yesterday condemned the criminal elements involved in human trafficking and smuggling who caused the loss of lives of Venezuelans whose bodies were found in Venezuelan waters.

Responding to an urgent question in the Senate from Opposition Senator Wade Mark on the recent deaths by drowning of 19 Venezuelans nationals, Young said the loss of life in this tragic manner was upsetting.

Jearlean sorry, spared ‘Privileges’

Jearlean sorry, spared ‘Privileges’

Opposition Senator Jearlean John yesterday “humbly” apolo­gised and was spared referral to the Privileges Committee for statements critical of Senator Maria Dillon-Remy made in a newspaper interview following the passage of the Procurement Bill last week.

Missing fishermen paddle back home

Missing fishermen paddle back home

Lost at sea for almost five days, and with search teams losing hope, three Guayaguayare fishermen found a way to save themselves.

They fashioned a makeshift paddle with wood and two bucket covers after their pirogue developed engine problems and stalled in the open Atlantic Ocean, off Trinidad’s South coast.