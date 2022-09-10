Cops kill three

crime

Three men were killed in a police-involved shooting in Enterprise on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ricky “Ross” Taylor, Ronelle Alexander, and Kwame “Tusty” Wallace.

All three men are from Enterprise.

According to police reports, about 11 p.m. officers were on patrol along Enterprise Street, when they were confronted by a group of men.

The two groups engaged in a fire fight during which the three suspects were shot.

They were all taken to the Chaguanas District Hospital. However, the three men were all pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old Morvant man was fatally shot in Carenage on Thursday afternoon.

According to police reports, about 3 p.m. Menelik Labbay and a group of friends went to Haig Street to purchase marijuana. While there, they were confronted by a group of men.

Two of the men were armed. The suspects announced a hold-up. However, Labbay attempted to run away from the scene, but was pursued and shot at multiple times.

Labbay was found in a pool of blood in a dirt track off the roadway.

He had been shot in the chest and head and died while undergoing treatment at hospital

The 2022 murder toll is now 408 compared to 265 for the same period last year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘A Queen of grace and class’

‘A Queen of grace and class’

Several prominent people in Trinidad and Tobago have expressed their admiration for “an icon” and extended condolences to the Royal Family and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

‘My hard work and sacrifice paid off’

‘My hard work and sacrifice paid off’

Sebastian Ramsaran has lots to celebrate.

The 17-year-old received five Grade Ones and two Grade Twos in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams. After learning his CSEC results on Tuesday, Ramsaran, a pupil at ASJA Boys’ College in San Fernando, was in disbelief.

Analyst: Augustine safe as THA chief

Analyst: Augustine safe as THA chief

POLITICAL SCIENTIST Dr Bishnu Ragoonath says the removal of Farley Augustine as Progressive Democratic Patriots’ (PDP) deputy leader would not affect him continuing on as THA Chief Secretary.

Cops kill three

Cops kill three

Three men were killed in a police-involved shooting in Enterprise on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ricky “Ross” Taylor, Ronelle Alexander, and Kwame “Tusty” Wallace.

All three men are from Enterprise.

According to police reports, about 11 p.m. officers were on patrol along Enterprise Street, when they were confronted by a group of men.

DUKE FIRES FARLEY

DUKE FIRES FARLEY

THE rift between Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke has intensified.

Duke, the founder and leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) which won 14 out of 15 seats in the December 6, 2021 THA election, yesterday fired Augustine, THA Health Secretary Faith B.Yisrael and Alicia Roberts-Patterson as the party’s deputy political leaders.

Recommended for you