Cops kill three

Three men were killed in a police-involved shooting in Enterprise on Thursday night.
The deceased have been identified as Ricky “Ross” Taylor, Ronelle Alexander, and Kwame “Tusty” Wallace.
All three men are from Enterprise.
According to police reports, about 11 p.m. officers were on patrol along Enterprise Street, when they were confronted by a group of men.
The two groups engaged in a fire fight during which the three suspects were shot.
They were all taken to the Chaguanas District Hospital. However, the three men were all pronounced dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, a 20-year-old Morvant man was fatally shot in Carenage on Thursday afternoon.
According to police reports, about 3 p.m. Menelik Labbay and a group of friends went to Haig Street to purchase marijuana. While there, they were confronted by a group of men.
Two of the men were armed. The suspects announced a hold-up. However, Labbay attempted to run away from the scene, but was pursued and shot at multiple times.
Labbay was found in a pool of blood in a dirt track off the roadway.
He had been shot in the chest and head and died while undergoing treatment at hospital
The 2022 murder toll is now 408 compared to 265 for the same period last year.