Cops must return dealer’s seized guns

THE Office of the Commissioner of Police has been ordered by the High Court to return 20 firearms and several rounds of ammunition police officers seized from the company of a licensed firearms dealer in October last year.
The weapons and ammunition were seized when officers swooped down on the company, Firearms Training Institute Ltd (FTI), in October, to carry out an “audit” under Section 26 of the Firearms Act.
But the section does not allow for officers to carry out any such audit, attorneys for the businessman, Towfeek Ali, have complained.
It only allows for police to “inspect” the stock in hand and registers of licensed firearm dealers.
On Monday evening, Justice Devindra Rampersad granted an injunction in favour of Ali, ordering that the officers return the firearms and ammunition by noon yesterday. The Express understands the order has since been complied with.
In addition to granting the injunction, Justice Rampersad also granted leave to Ali to file a claim for judicial review against the Commissioner’s Office.
The substantive claim is to come up for hearing on April 11.
According to the application for leave for judicial review, attorneys Anand Beharrylal, KC, Kiel Taklalsingh, Asif Hosein-Shah and Ananda Rampersad said the actions of the officers were unreasonable, irrational, illegal, disproportionate, used in bad faith and/or constituted an abuse of power.
They explained that on October 8, five police officers arrived at the Chaguanas company and informed Ali that they were there to carry out an audit.
However, they failed to specify the nature of the audit, but stated they were allowed to do so under Section 26 of the act.
But it was pointed out to the officers that the section did not allow them to conduct the audit.
Nonetheless, an officer identified as Cpl Marshall indicated that she required Ali and the company to produce the import permits for the firearms that had been purchased.
The application stated the documents were handed over and the “audit” allowed to take place since Ali believed he would have been arrested if he did not comply with the directive of the officers.
They eventually seized the weapons, ammunition, registers and other documents, informing Ali they would be returning the next day and that he, nor any other person, was allowed to enter the business place unless the lead investigator was present and gave the green light to do so
Two armed police officers also stood guard at the business place to ensure the non-entry of any employee.
They were not allowed to enter the premises until October 27, the application stated.