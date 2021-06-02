Cops out in full force today

Another 19-hour curfew will be in effect today—the Corpus Christi public holiday—and police have promised they will be out in force to ensure people stay off the roads.
Outside of emergency services, or people accessing or providing essential services, free movement will be limited to the hours of 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. today.
During that period, pharmacies will be allowed to open.
Funerals and weddings will be allowed during this time period, but limited to ten people.
Also between 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., religious organisations will be allowed to conduct services virtually, with the assistance of no more than five people.
This follows last Saturday’s announcement by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that daytime curfew hours would be implemented for the public holidays of Indian Arrival Day (Monday) and today to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
Earlier this week, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith reminded citizens that the country was in a state of emergency (SoE), the aim of which was to limit movement and prevent gatherings to combat Covid-19.
He said the police “will be out in full force during the public holidays” to ensure compliance with public health and SoE regulations.
On the adjusted curfew hours, Griffith said, “Only critical essential workers either on their way to or on their way back from work will be allowed on the roads during this period.
Workers need to have their work identification cards while moving about.
The adjusted curfew on Monday was described by police as a success.
Fifty-two people were arrested for breaching the curfew and five were issued tickets for failing to wear face masks.
There were four reports of serious crimes throughout the country.
Supermarkets shut today
Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) president Rajiv Diptee yesterday called on all supermarkets to stay closed today to help reduce the spread of the virus.
In a telephone interview with the Express, Diptee said it was important to take this stand as protecting workers’ lives was more valuable than profit margins.
“I am appealing to all supermarkets, even non-members, to do the right thing to help flatten the curve. These numbers of deaths and Covid-positive cases are very alarming, so we all have to put all hands on deck and help the Government in this fight,” Diptee said.
On Monday, Southern Division police closed several supermarkets before the 10 a.m. start of the 19-hour lockdown.
Diptee said the supermarkets that opened were not members of SATT, and it was unfortunate that some chose to open for business.
He maintained that supermarkets would keep their doors closed today.
“It is a responsible move to make and we want to show that we care about the country, our customers and our staff who are appreciative that we are not about putting profits first,” Diptee said.
SATT has about 250 members.