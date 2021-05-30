Cops out in full force

Police officers will be out in “full force” today and Thursday for the most recent curfew restrictions set in place by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.
The Commissioner yesterday exercised his powers under the state of emergency Public Health Regulations 176 to vary the previous curfew hours set in motion by Government.
As it relates to today, Indian Arrival Day and Thursday, the Corpus Christi public holiday, citizens will be required to remain indoors from 10 a.m., on each of the holidays, until 5 a.m., the following day.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is advising that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will be out in full force during the public holidays.
In response to the “adjusted curfew hours”, Griffith said in a media release that only critical essential workers either on their way to or on their way back from work will be allowed on the roads during this period of 10 a.m. on the public holiday to 5 a.m. the following day.
“Such workers include (though are not necessarily limited to) the media, private security officers, healthcare workers, sea and airport workers, and energy sector workers.
“The CoP says that these persons must possess their work ID cards. Persons seeking urgent medical treatment or with critical care appointments such as dialysis treatment or those attending already scheduled funerals should explain to officers where they are going. Officers have been advised to accommodate persons in such cases,” stated the commissioner.
The release pointed out that Griffith has restricted curfew permits from 13,000 out of 380,000 requested, based solely on those who needed to be on the roads between the 9 p.m., and 5 a.m., previously.
“For the purpose of the two public holidays, however, these curfew permits will apply to the adjusted curfew hours as well.
“The CoP notes that he has briefed officers who will be conducting road exercises on Monday and Thursday between 10 a.m. - 5 a.m, to ticket, charge, or clear persons on a case-by-case basis.
“The Commissioner recognises that there will be those essential workers going to or returning from shift duty without curfew permits.
“In those circumstances, the employee simply needs to produce the company identification card and explain to the officer where he or she is going to or coming from,” the release stated.
Exercising discretion
The release added that employers were also encouraged to provide letters, if possible, to these employees.
Even if the letters were electronic, they will be accepted, the release stated.
“Should provision of this additional support document not be possible,” the release stated Griffith has asked police officers to exercise their discretion and as far as possible to ensure essential workers are allowed to go to and return from work.
“Commissioner Griffith says he has also received several calls and messages from persons including owners of livestock, persons who have to feed the elderly, and those with emergencies.
“He asks that these persons, along with those who have to go to the airport for an early morning flight or any other persons with a legitimate emergency to contact the Operational Command Centre at 480-2000 or 612-3876 for the necessary clearance.
“Finally, the Commissioner advises that while commercial fishing remains allowable, movement of pleasure craft during the holiday curfew hours is strictly prohibited. If boats are anchored at homes ‘down the islands’ by 10 a.m., they will have to remain at those homes until 5 a.m., Tuesday morning and likewise for Thursday into Friday.
“The CoP says if you do not fall within the categories mentioned above, then you would have no right to be on the streets or waterways during the curfew period. He asks that persons with no legitimate business during this period remain at home,” the release stated.