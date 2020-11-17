Cops part 2 feuding teams

Police had to intervene in a fracas outside the Public Services Association’s (PSA) headquarters in Port of Spain on Monday night between two of the six teams contesting the upcoming PSA elections — Game Changers and Concerned Public Officers (CPO).
Game Changers is led by incumbent PSA president Watson Duke while CPO is led by Curtis Cuffie.
Cuffie, who is contesting the position of PSA president, told the Express yesterday that his group showed up outside the PSA to hold a candlelight vigil in response to Monday’s court judgment which postponed the PSA elections to December 14.
He said things took a turn when members of Game Changers emerged from the building.
“After the date was shifted to December 14 we decided to have a prayer vigil outside the PSA because the PSA really needs some prayers. So we gathered persons from different religious bodies ... but apparently like the incumbent has a serious problem with prayers,” Cuffie said.
“While we were on the step lighting the candles (Duke’s) security came outside and assaulted me. He pushed me off of the step. He pushed me on to an elderly lady or I would have fallen flat in the road and that is what really caused the problem,” Cuffie said.
He said he did not sustain any serious injury but awoke yesterday morning with a chest pain.
He said police officers arrived on the scene Monday night and asked if his group had sought permission for the vigil.
“They said it was an unlawful protest and that we didn’t get permission from the Commissioner of Police, which is true. After that we left and that was it,” Cuffie said.
Duke kicks
away candles
Another member of Cuffie’s slate, Alana Goodfridge-George-Mejias, said during the incident Duke kicked away the candles the group placed on the PSA’s steps.
However, speaking during a Game Changers campaign meeting last night, Duke told a different story.
“We were at the PSA, my team and I. We were planning our next moves to ensure we settle negotiations by the middle of next year. We were discussing how we are going to secure jobs at WASA, at (Board of Inland Revenue), jobs at Customs and Excise. We heard loud clapping and singing outside the PSA’s Abercromby Street office,” he said.
Duke said when his team went outside, they noticed a group of members from CPO.
“They came saying they want to overtake the PSA. They were lighting candles to put on the step of the PSA to burn down the PSA. I came outside and kicked down every candle, kicked it down and told them to leave here,” Duke said.
He told the Express via WhatsApp yesterday that police who were patrolling the area intervened.
Duke said he was not aware his security guard assaulted Cuffie.
He said: “Their first attempt was around 7 p.m. They attempted to storm the building and the security guard kept them out of the building. Then, when they recognised that they couldn’t enter the building, they claimed that they were PSA members and they owned the building. And therefore, they attempted to light candles and place around the building.
“That to me is an attempt to burn the building down. You cannot be lighting fires all about the place. Why don’t they go home and light candles and put on the steps just like that. At 7 p.m. the PSA is closed for business. What is Curtis Cuffie doing there?”
The clash between the two teams occurred hours after the PSA’s election committee agreed to postpone PSA elections to December 14.
That decision on the rescheduling of the election was made during a virtual hearing before Justice Nadia Kangaloo, after the judge found the voters’ list was tainted by way of numerous duplication of names in the list’s current form.
The election will only proceed once the judge and all other parties in the matter agree that the list has been properly sanitised.
Duke saddened by new election date
PSA elections were originally scheduled to take place on Monday.
During his campaign meeting, Duke said he was saddened that the election had been postponed.
“I was expecting to defeat them and put them to rest. Some of these opponents are like a ‘ning ning fly’ ... only buzzing around,” he said.
He said PSA elections were like a national election.
“There is an election committee appointed to oversee the election. The election committee is solely responsible for the final (voters’) list. The only person from the PSA executive that I lead that has interaction with the election committee is the general secretary. The general secretary, who is under my watch, failed to prepare an appropriate list,” he said.
He noted the general secretary is a member of Labour Warriors, another team contesting the PSA elections.
“They are playing politics with the PSA elections. So instead of preparing a proper list ... I gave her extra staff to keep the record good and she failed to prepare the list. And when she did give the list to the election committee of the PSA, she gave them the list on hard copy. We were running on such a tight time...” Duke claimed.
He added: “They had to go through over 20,000 names. Obviously, there would be names that they would have missed because they are running against time. And so when they did the first publication several ministries were missing but it was not their fault. It was the fault of the general secretary.
“I could tell you that as someone who looks over WASA, an entire listing of WASA was missing. We solved that problem but we couldn’t solve everywhere. So the election committee took the list and they put out a final list with a few anomalies.
“When we would have gone back to court to check the list they would have recognised that some names appeared twice and some persons on the list would have died. That’s when the court said we will give the election committee a month again to get the list.”