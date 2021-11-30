Cops passed 3 seconds after horrific killing

Two down, 11 to go.

That’s the number of prison officers allegedly on a hit list created by some inmates to be killed by Christmas.

In giving this figure yesterday, the Prison Officers Association (POA) called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to urgently intervene. Speaking to the Express in Arouca, the POA said inmates have declared war on officers threatening to kill a total of 13 officers by Christmas in retaliation for being isolated in the Wayne Jackson Building (Building 13) at the Maximum Security Prison, Arouca.