Cops probe fatal accident at NiQuan

The Police Service has launched an investigation into the fatal incident at the NiQuan Pointe-a-Pierre plant last week and a police inspector has been assigned to it.
However, the incident was not officially reported to the police.
Relatives of Allanlane Ramkissoon yesterday said the occurrences that led to his death are now even more suspicious, since the police and fire service were not notified.
“It’s really looking like a cover-up now because those are two important things that should have been done when the accident took place,” Allanlane’s sister, Ruthlane Ramkissoon-Gobin, told the Express. An internal police report yesterday stated that around 8.30 p.m. on June 15, at the NiQuan Energy Plant, Ramkissoon, a pipefitter and employee at Massy Energy Engineered Solutions (MEES) was carrying out routine maintenance work of disconnecting one of the lines which contained Naphtha—a volatile and highly flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture used in the conversion to gasoline—when it sprayed over his body. This resulted in his body becoming flammable and he suffered severe burns.
The report stated that an ambulance was called and Ramkissoon was taken to Southern Medical Centre for treatment as he had received burns to 40 per cent of his body. Arrangements were made through NiQuan for Ramkissoon to be airlifted to a burn unit in Colombia, where he died on Sunday while undergoing treatment.
The report stated that the incident was never reported to the police or the fire service and that Police Inspector Donawa is continuing enquiries.
The Express sent messages to Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and Energy Minister Stuart Young for comment but no responses were forthcoming.
Attempts to contact Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo and a senior police officer in the Southern Division were without success.
NiQuan and the Ministry of Energy could not be reached for comment.
Ramkissoon-Gobin said the Energy Ministry had been providing assistance in the form of items for the wake and also transportation, especially for their parents who have health issues.
“What my brother used to do for us, they are taking it upon themselves (to do). We are really thankful and grateful for them,” she said.
The family has been trying to stay strong through prayer.
Funeral arrangements have not been finalised as Ramkissoon’s body has not yet been returned to Trinidad.
Ramkissoon-Gobin said while their sister-in-law of eight years, Ramkissoon’s wife, returned from Colombia on Thursday, details have to be discussed. She said her sister-in-law needed some time.
The Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) shut down NiQuan’s plant on Wednesday.
Young said during a news conference on Wednesday: “OSHA stepped in and served a prohibition notice on NiQuan which basically again halts them in certain areas until OSHA is satisfied with the various safety requirements that they need to be satisfied of, and then they may let NiQuan proceed.”
It is the second time the NiQuan plant has been shut down. Back in 2021, OSHA ordered it shut down following an explosion at the plant. There were no injuries in that incident.