Cops pursue airtight 'Pelican' case

Businessman Adrian Scoon has handed over all his electronic devices to the Cyber Crime Unit.
The devices, including an Apple laptop and cellphone, were submitted by Scoon to police following the execution of a warrant at his Maraval home last Wednesday, as the criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding a party-like event on board the MV Ocean Pelican on Boxing Day, hosted by Scoon last year, continues.
Police were still in the process yesterday evening of “tying up some loose ends” in the investigation.
While investigators were again expected to approach the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yesterday for advice on the laying of any possible charges, sources said they were attempting to make out an “airtight” case against Scoon and “have our house in order” before again approaching the DPP.
Meanwhile, sources told the Sunday Express the investigation has been split into two parts—the special restaurant liquor licence obtained from Customs and Excise by Scoon, and possible breaches to the Public Health Ordinance.
The special licence has since been rescinded and rendered “null and void” by the Ag Comptroller of Customs and Excise, Bernard Nicholas, while an internal investigation has been launched within the Customs and Excise Division to ascertain who bypassed the permanent secretary and issued Scoon a special restaurant licence.
In a media release issued on January 3, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said he never authorised nor did he give permission for the licence to be approved.
Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh, to whom Scoon had written, has directed all questions regarding interpretation of the Public Health Ordinance to the Police Service or the DPP.
The probe
In the police investigation so far, various institutions have responded to requests for clarity and information on whether Scoon had received the necessary permission to host the Boxing Day party which saw over 100 patrons in attendance. The clerk who prepared the licence has also been questioned.
The Environmental Management Agency, County Medical Office (St George West) Licensing Committee (Magistrates Court), City Hall, Fire Service and Town and Country have all said they did not give permission to host the event.
Other agencies, inclusive of the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Section, have said they were unaware Scoon had plans to convert his party vessel into a floating restaurant. In fact, the special restaurant liquor licence granted was to facilitate alcohol being served at the party.
The Public Health
Ordinance
On the morning of December 27, one day after his party was shut down and the 100 patrons processed and subsequently released pending the investigation, Scoon e-mailed a letter dated December 26, 2021, to Deyalsingh disclosing that he (Scoon) wished “to convert our vessel into a floating restaurant and more importantly a safe zone”.
The letter was sent to Deyalsingh’s personal e-mail address only.
Section 4(1)(C) of the Public Health Ordinance Regulations 2020 states:
(1) For the purposes of controlling and preventing the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), it shall be an offence, during the period specified in regulation 17, for any person to— (b) operate a party boat, boat tour or club; (c) hold public parties or public fete. Except where authorised by the minister.
Via a media release on January 2, Scoon admitted to calling Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi from the boat when police officers boarded it, following complaints from members of the public.
Asked if he had been contacted by Scoon on December 26 while he was in police custody, Al-Rawi said: “I was not contacted by Mr Scoon while he was in police custody.”
The station diary
The station diary at the Carenage Police Station alleges that Scoon called Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi while being questioned in connection with the party on board the MV Ocean Pelican.
Excerpts from the diary reveal that on December 26, 2021, Scoon “made a phone call on his phone and invited No 14596 Sgt Adams to speak on the phone”.
After a short conversation, Scoon gave the phone to Sgt Adams, indicating someone wanted to speak with him.
In the presence of Scoon and others, Sgt Adams “activated the loud speaker feature on the device”.
According to the diary, the male voice on the other end identified himself as “Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi... he stated he was not impeding on the investigation, but his position was that the vessel was not deemed a party boat and it was his opinion no offence was committed”.
However, “No 14596 Sgt Adams informed the said person on the other line that in accordance with the Covid-19 Regulations the Ocean Pelican is deemed a party boat and should have an exemption from the Minister of Health. The conversation ended,” the diary says.
According to the diary, when police officers asked Scoon to produce his Ministry of Health exemption permitting him to host a party on board the MV Ocean Pelican, he told officers, “I was told that I don’t need an exemption by the honourable Attorney General.”
Additionally, the Sunday Express has confirmed that Al-Rawi had telephoned Ag Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob and Ag Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher on December 26 while Western Division officers were shutting down the party and detaining patrons.
Process for obtaining licences
Depending on the type of establishment, a series of documents need to be submitted to the secretary of the liquor licensing committee at the magistrates’ court in the county where the business place is to be situated.
Liquor licence application forms are filled out in triplicate, with the following documents:
• Board of Inland Revenue File (BIR) number
• floor plan of premises to be licensed
• valid police certificate of good character of owner/applicant
• Town and Country building approvals for the premises to be used for the purpose being applied
• Fire Department’s report on the premises
• Health report on premises.
Subject to the applicant’s success in this process, a Customs and Excise representative will visit the proposed premises to ensure that it meets the minimum requirements as specified in the Excise Act. After completing the visit, the Excise Division will prepare a report for submission to the licensing committee.
—with reporting
by Rickie Ramdass