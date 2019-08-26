Cops question Duke

Police have detained president of the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke for questioning.
This was confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Jayson Forde last night.
“We have an ongoing investigation and as such he was detained relative to that,” Forde said.
Forde said contrary to reports, the PSA’s headquarters on Abercromby Street was not searched by police and documents were not seized.
A source told the Express Duke was being questioned in connection with public statements he made a few months ago.
Asked whether this was true, Forde said he could not give additional information.