COPS QUIZ MP LEE

Deputy political leader of the United National Congress (UNC) David Lee has been questioned by police in connection with the purchase of a $2.3 million Mercedes-Benz, and whether the $1.4 million in tax exemptions derived may have benefited a party financier.
Lee, who is also the Pointe-a-Pierre Member of Parliament, was questioned by detectives of the Financial Investigation Branch (FIB) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service last week Monday, in connection with the purchase the Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 valued at $2,344,752.16.
The interview took place at the FIB’s Waterfront office, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.
The Sunday Express understands the investigation surrounding Lee involves his parliamentary privilege of exemption from paying taxes on the purchase of a vehicle.
Lee was granted exemptions in the sum of $1,416,292.65 for the purchase of the Benz. That exemption was granted on May 23, 2019, and included $293,094.02 in value added tax (VAT), $298,650 in motor vehicle tax and $824,548.63 in Customs duty.
The police probe is to determine whether Lee used the exemptions to benefit a South-based businessman and UNC financier, and whether Lee was ever in possession of the vehicle.
The businessman, who is also a licensed firearms dealer, is expected back in the country later this week, when he will be interviewed by police.
All Members of Parliament are exempt from paying motor vehicle tax, VAT and Customs duties on new or used vehicles imported every two years under the Salaries Review Commission (SRC).
However, the vehicle is not to be sold during the two-year period or half of the taxes are to be repaid.
Several efforts by the Sunday Express, via calls and WhatsApp messages, to obtain a response from Lee to various questions on the issue on August 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 were unsuccessful.
Last Monday, the Sunday Express also asked UNC public relations officer Dr Kirk Meighoo, via WhatsApp, to confirm whether Lee had been questioned by police, but there was no response.
Background
On October 14, 2020, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said Cabinet would consider capping tax exemptions for public office-holders buying new vehicles at $350,000, with the exception of judges.
Rowley raised the issue during his contribution to the budget debate at the Parliament sitting in the Red House, Port of Spain.
Admitting he was concerned about the abuse of vehicle tax exemptions, the PM said: “In terms of exemptions for motor vehicles, I too am concerned because if these exemptions are being used for the purpose for which they are meant, I have no problem; but if they are being used to facilitate other people, in the way that they have been, then they require to be looked at.”
The PM also said “when colleagues of the Opposition Leader bought a vehicle for $2 million and the vehicle gets $1 million in tax exemptions and the vehicle is for the use of somebody else, we need to look at exemptions”.
“Madam Speaker, I will propose to my colleagues at the Cabinet because I am not going to unilaterally make a decision like this; I will propose to my colleagues at the Cabinet that the Cabinet take the position that the average exemption on motor vehicles be capped at $350,000 because, Madam Speaker, that will give you a fine car.
“It is not a car that the Government is giving you, is not money that would come to the Treasury if you don’t get it, but some people believe and would love to see MPs punished because if you don’t get the exemption, you don’t buy the car; if you buy the car and you get the exemption, it doesn’t go to the Treasury; you don’t buy the car, the tax is not due.
“But, Madam Speaker, those of us who genuinely serve the public and those of us who genuinely share what we earn with those who we represent and those who we don’t represent, we have no problem, and I want to invite the Express to a discussion when we have time on the whole question of who has the moral authority to speak to the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” Rowley added.
The most expensive car
In wrapping up the budget debate, Finance Minister Colm Imbert called on Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to ask Lee whether he used the tax exemption privileges to purchase in 2019 “the most expensive car of all Members of Parliament, probably in the history of this Parliament, Madam Speaker, a four-litre Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 valued at $2.3 million”.
Imbert said then that Lee had accessed a benefit of $1.4 million in tax and duty concessions—four times more than the benefit accessed by most other MPs for a vehicle. He said Lee hardly ever drove the car to Parliament, if at all.
Imbert said this luxury car was imported out of New Zealand and not from a local agent.
“It begs the question as to whether such an approach to such an expensive car purchased voids the requirement for submission of a declaration of source of funds to the (Financial Intelligence Unit),” he said.
He said if a person goes through a local car dealer, that person has to fill out a source-of-funds document. Imbert asked a “general question—if a car is purchased by an MP with a substantial benefit in kind, such as $1.4 million in tax concessions, but it’s used almost instantly by an unrelated private citizen from day one—is that a breach of the travel benefits afforded to MPs?”
On October 19, 2020, Persad-Bissesar came to her MP’s defence, saying Lee had done nothing illegal.
In an interview with the media, Persad-Bissessar said Lee “has not broken any law. He has done nothing illegal. That was a facility afforded according to the law at that time. It is still the law”.