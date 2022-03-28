COPS READY FOR GOLD RUSH

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is preparing for the “gold rush” of events, fetes and gatherings which will take place throughout the country as of April 4 when most restrictions in place to combat the Covid-19 pandemic will be rolled back.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said the executive members of the TTPS will be meeting this week to put things in place to ensure the organisation is ready to treat with this shift in dynamics.
“There’s an expectation to be a gold rush of sorts, yes. Gatherings will no longer be limited, beaches and rivers will be opened without restrictions, and, of course, there will be persons holding events and fetes. So we (the TTPS) will have to change our methods in how we do our policing. This week, we will be planning our way forward for that. Our strategies will have to change, and while we expect some challenges, we don’t foresee too many problems and we believe we will be able to meet the changes and return to normalcy that the citizenry have been calling for,” Jacob said.
Despite this, he noted that these plans would have to be done in a manner to ensure that the officers in the TTPS remain protected.
“As much as people may want that return to normalcy, the truth is that Covid-19 has not gone anywhere. As of March 24, we still have 174 officers who tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine. And, naturally, there are other persons, their immediate contacts, who have been affected and placed in quarantine as a precaution. So the complement of the Service is still being affected.
That being said, I want to say the service is in a much better place than we were about a month ago in terms of the number of officers who are in quarantine. So we are seeing improvements. But however we approach our operations from next week, it has to be done with the mindset of ensuring our officers remain safe,” Jacob said.
Jacob noted that the drop in quarantined officers was due to Covid-19 testing being done at the police hospital, where PCR results were made available within 24 hours, without additional costs to individual policemen and women.
“So what we have right now is if a person comes into contact with a primary Covid-19 individual, they will go on quarantine for the recommended five days, and will receive a PCR test then to ensure that they are well. This has led to our officers being able to resume duties in less time than the 14-days orders which they may have had received in the public service, because we have access to testing now at our hospital, and the officers are thankfully utilising this service,” Jacob said.
Restrictions removed
On Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that the Government will be removing most of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions that have been in place since the first case of the virus hit Trinidad and Tobago on March 12, 2020.
As of yesterday, people entering Trinidad and Tobago will be allowed to use an antigen test.
He said the TTravelPass will remain in place for a little while longer but he anticipated that very soon the Government would be able to remove it.
He said for the moment, unvaccinated non-nationals will still not be able to enter T&T.
“We don’t want to invite trouble if we could avoid it,” he said.
Rowley also announced that the safe zone arrangements that were in place will be removed. However, the wearing of face masks in public places remains in effect, ‘except if you are on a sporting field’.
“If you are in an environment where you’re engaging in physical sport activity, that would be optional, but there will not be a legal requirement to have your mask on. Other than that, in a public place like in public transport... for the time being, we’ll continue to keep the mask on,” he said.
Effective April 4, all restrictions that were in place for rivers and beaches will be removed completely.
“Which means that we give you time to prepare to be completely free and we don’t mean by freedom to go and be reckless. T&T is moving very quickly to a situation where the Covid restrictions in totality will be removed,” the Prime Minister said.
Rowley said the restrictions on public gatherings will be removed on April 4.
“What’s in place now stays in place until that weekend... so you can prepare to do that and now you know it’s going to happen and we expect that we will behave responsibly. Because I must tell you, even as we are doing this now, coming from where we came from, there are one or two countries now that are experiencing severe outbreaks of Covid-19 and are required to respond and there are also mutations still taking place with Covid-19 variants,” he emphasised.