Cops search for 4 after home invasion

POLICE are searching for four men following a home invasion where a 51-year-old man and his 46-year-old wife were assaulted and tied up.
The incident took place around 7 a.m. on Saturday at the couple’s home on Caratal Road in Cumuto.
The Express was told that the man was in his garage when he was approached by the four men dressed in black clothing, one of whom brandished a gun and announced a robbery.
The men then forced the victim inside his home.
They found his wife and tied up the couple. They then proceeded to ransack the house searching for items of value.
During the ordeal, the suspects assaulted the couple as they demanded they hand over all their cash and valuables.
The suspects eventually relieved the couple of various items, including a 55-inch television, a power saw, a grinder, four cellphones, and an entire camera system.
The perpetrators also made off with the couple’s black Mitsubishi Axis SUV vehicle.
Eventually, the husband and wife were able to untie themselves and raised an alarm.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by PC Chance responded and are continuing enquiries. The police are urging anyone with information about the robbery or the whereabouts of the stolen items to come forward and assist with the investigation.
Woman locks herself in bathroom during home invasion
An 18-year-old woman had to lock herself in the bathroom of her home as bandits broke into her apartment in Mausica.
The incident took place around 8.45 p.m., on Saturday, along Seelall Avenue in Mausica.
The victim told police she was in the bathroom of her home, when she heard a noise coming from the back door area of the house.
Sensing danger, the victim locked herself in the room.
She listened as the sounds of drawers being opened and items being moved around could be heard downstairs and later upstairs.
The noises continued for approximately 10 minutes before suddenly stopping.
After waiting a few moments, the victim cautiously left the bathroom and checked the house, discovering that it had been ransacked.
The back door had been pried open, but all other doors and windows remained locked and secured.
The victim reported to the police that a quantity of gold and silver jewelry, as well as cash, was missing, but the total value has yet to be determined.
The victim, police said, had been shaken by the ordeal, but was physically unharmed.
Police are actively investigating the burglary and have assigned PC Babwah to the case.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police immediately.