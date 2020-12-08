Cops search home of PH driver

The home of a private-hire (PH) driver who was detained following the murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley was searched by investigators yesterday.
Homicide investigators were said to be searching the Laventille home of the 32-year-old man, in his presence, for any items to use as evidence in the case being compiled by the police.
The autopsy for the 18-year-old is also expected to take place today at the Forensic Science Centre.
Riley’s body was found in a river off Upper La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz, last Friday.
Relatives identified Riley’s body via the items which were found next to her body.
A 29-year-old man from San Juan was also detained last Friday in connection with Riley’s death, hours after her body was found.
A search is currently on for a third suspect.
Once the results of the post-mortem are obtained, investigators are expected to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions this week for instructions on what charges, if any, should be laid against the two men.