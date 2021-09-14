The home of a businesswoman was searched on Sunday as police conduct their own probe into allegations of corruption in the granting of Firearm User’s Licences (FULs).
Acting Police commissioner McDonald Jacob confirmed to the Express yesterday that officials from the Financial Investigations Bureau visited the woman’s home in North Trinidad and conducted a search which lasted several hours.
Several documents and records were seized by police, he said.
The woman, who is also a special reserve police officer (SRP), was questioned; however, she was subsequently released.
A report submitted to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as head of the National Security Council has named this woman who works out of a senior cop’s office as receiving cash donations arising from “illegal payments by other firearms dealers under the guise of them supporting the ISOS initiative (of the TTPS)...”
Two officers have been charged to date—Special Reserve Police (SRP) Constable Lyndon Bishop and PC Chris Tirbanie—in the investigation into persons corruptly obtaining and soliciting various sums of money to expedite the processing of firearm applications.
They both were charged on August 21, and granted bail by Justice of the Peace Stephen Young at the Besson Street police station.
Bishop was granted bail at $200,000 bail, while Tirbanie was granted bail at $120,000. Both men are expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on October 7. Bishop was attached to the Human Resource Branch, and Tirbanie to the Chaguanas Police Station.
The arrests of the two officers came following a Sunday Express investigation on a “firearm racket”, where business people afraid of crime were paying big money for fast-tracked FULs.
The Financial Investigations Branch (FIB), under the general supervision of acting Senior Supt Wendell Lucas, conducted diligent and extensive enquiries into a report involving alleged corrupt activities which occurred at the Firearms Section of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service during the period of October 2020 and April 2021.
Other probes
Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob made it clear yesterday that the police investigation did not have any ties to the enquiry being done by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) or the Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC).
“The search was in connection with an already ongoing investigation, which as I said, would have resulted in two persons being charged. Several other persons are being looked at, and more charges may be preferred pending the evidence unearthed but it has no direct links to the other investigations,” Jacob explained.
The PCA on Saturday announced that it had begun an independent investigation into reports of the practices surrounding the dissemination of (FULs by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
In a release, the PCA indicated that, pursuant to Section 26 of the PCA Act, Chapter 15:05, it has independently initiated an investigation.
“As an independent oversight body, the PCA is committed to ensuring that no Police Officer acts above the Rule of Law and empowering the Citizenry to report incidents of police misconduct and/or criminal activity,” the release stated.
BACKGROUND
The Sunday Express had previously reported that the PolSC had hired former judge Stanley John to begin the investigation into the alleged gun licence racket and other matters of concern in the TTPS.
The allegations reached senior members of the Government and an investigative team, which included a former chief of defence staff and a former head of the Special Branch, was engaged in the last quarter of 2020, the Sunday Express reported.
Their report was recently submitted to Rowley.
The report detailed a criminal enterprise feeding off and profiting from the TTPS, with the Firearms Section, a legitimate branch of the TTPS, being used for profiteering.
The Express was informed by sources that what amounted to a racket in firearms involved senior officers, including senior contract officers in the TTPS, some of whom are civilians and who were appointed to the TTPS as SRPs (Special Reserve Police officers) and given senior positions, some in the Firearm User’s Licence Section.
The report spoke of “bribes and kickbacks” which are funnelled to certain members of the senior ranks of the TTPS.
The scheme also involves some businesspersons associated with members of this group, including certain gun dealers, trainers, range owners, firearm instructors, including certain food outlets. One dealer was said to have been given unprecedented access to files in the Firearms Section.
Companies dealing in firearms have also sprung up overnight, profiting from dealing in firearms.