Cops shoot suspected cable thief: two others escape

POLICE shot and detained a suspected cable thief and arres­ted two others who were caught attempting to escape after stealing overhead cables in Couva on Wednesday morning.

The initial confrontation with the suspected thieves and police officers took place on the Southern Main Road in McBean, around 2.45 a.m., when officers spotted the suspects attempting to escape with the severed cables in a silver-coloured wagon.

A chase ensued and there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspects.

The suspects’ vehicle crashed in Basta Hall where they attempted to escape, but police arrested three men, one of whom had a gunshot injury.

Officers said the men were in their 20s and were from Pleasantville, San Fernando.

The injured suspect was hospitalised under police guard at the San Fernando General Hospital, and the two other suspects were taken into custody at the Couva Police Station. A fourth suspect remains at large.

The severed cables were lodged at the Couva station.

Thieves dodge

Penal police

In another incident in Penal, cable thieves dodged police officers and cut more than 100 metres of TSTT cable du­ring a midnight raid of the overhead electrical lines on Thursday night.

Residents of Lachoos Road contacted police officers when four masked men descended on the community around 11.30 p.m.

Police were told that the thieves appeared organised as they were equipped with a ladder which they used to climb the electrical poles and used tools to sever the cables.

Officers were also told that the cables were loaded into the tray of a pick-up van, which residents claimed bore a sticker of a private security firm.

A resident, who did not want to be named, told the Express yesterday that police responded to the report around 12.30 a.m.

However, no one was arres­ted and residents suspect the perpetrators hid themselves as well as the cables in the bushes at the time when the police officers patrolled.

“A patrol vehicle from the Penal Police Station was seen on the street at about 12.30 a.m. It is believed that the thieves had a lookout who informed them when the police were coming, so they hid themselves in the bamboo patches and bushes off a bridge at an intersection lower down the road, in the vicinity of Solomon Knox and Dabiedial roads.

“After the police patrolled, the thieves came back out on the road and finished what they were doing, and left the area about 1 a.m. These men seemed very organised in their operations.

“This morning, residents saw severed cables rolled on the road at the intersection of Bhagarattie Trace and Lachoos Road. It seems that the men coming back for those cables. Thieves were in the area about three weeks ago, so apparently they want to take everything they could get from here,” said the resident.

Footage of the cable thieves captured by security cameras in the community have been handed over to the Penal police.

