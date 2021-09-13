Police are pleading with citizens to adhere to the Public Health Ordinance as it relates to the gathering of persons after police shut down a boxing match in Sea Lots on Sunday night.
The Express was told the match took place between persons of various communities, after clips of challenges went viral over the last two weeks on social media sites.
The matches took place around 7 p.m. and lasted until just after 9 p.m.
Police were only made aware of the incident near the end of the bout. However, officers from the Port of Spain Division acted and shut down the event.
The Express was told officers observed almost 100 persons at the venue, and no-one was observed wearing masks or practising social distancing.
At the time the intent was to arrest the individuals. However, the first responders did not anticipate the large group.
As such, people were warned and they were instructed to go home —an instruction which was complied with.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, in speaking with the Express yesterday, confirmed the incident. However, he warned that the Police Service will be ready for any future similar forays.
“Firstly, I want to appeal to the people to be responsible. Whether you believe it or not, whether you are frustrated or fatigued or not, the Public Health Ordinance is in place to help combat the spread of Covid-19.
“The longer things like this occur, the more likely persons are to be affected, and that the virus can spread.
“This kind of event is demonstrating a sense of irresponsibility, and we are pleading with citizens, not just from Sea Lots, but all over, to adhere to the rules. They are there for a reason. To help save lives, and potentially even your own life,” Jacob said.
He warned that the officers of the division would respond to any similar events in a much different manner, with mobile units and vehicles being brought in to detain all who would breach the ordinance.