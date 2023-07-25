Over 3,000 people braved heavy rains yesterday morning to venture to the Prison Sports Club in Arouca to be screened to become a prison officer.
Despite the heavy downpour from early morning showers, some people told the Express they had lined up as early as 3 a.m. for the opportunity to join the service, even though the process was scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.
“I’ve been hearing a lot of good things from the Prison Service over the last year or so, and about two weeks ago when I was scrolling through social media, I saw an ad come up on Facebook that they were hiring persons and that they would be screening people today.
“So I left my home in (Sangre) Grande to come down here this morning. I just turned 18 and after talking to my parents, they said that they would support it. So I’m here with the testimonials and passes that they asked for, and I’m hoping that I would get through,” said Joshua Trim.
Other persons expressed similar interests and excitement about joining the Prison Service.
The Express even observed persons who were known to be police officers, soldiers and even firefighters among the large crowd.
When asked, these individuals said the Prison Service had better opportunities for them.
Many persons came with their umbrellas and waited patiently in the long line to reach the facility.
Commissioner: Show of
dedication, discipline
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar said he was moved by the high turnout.
“It was a lot more persons than we were expecting. And while we did have many tents and chairs and tables and so on, we did not take into account the rain and how long it would be falling. We did as much as we could for persons to the front of the line to use the rooms and buildings in the facility, but not everyone could be accommodated at the same time.
“Still, we had about 70 officers on the spot to help, and we tried to get the screening process moving along as quickly as possible. That being said, it was heartwarming to see that persons were willing to brave the weather, some with umbrellas and some without, all so that they didn’t lose their spot in the line-up. That just shows a dedication, a discipline and real desire to be a part of the service. And I was very pleased to see that,” Ramoutar said.
He noted that the screening process would have gone on until 6 p.m. yesterday, and was expected to continue for the rest of the week until the procedure was completed.
He also explained that from this, the documents handed in by applicants will be checked to ensure that none were fraudulent and that all persons met the standards required.
“So this screening process is just the first part of the hiring process. But even so, I think by the overwhelming turnout, it is clear that there is a new outlook on the Prison Service. We have been pushing and talking about rehabilitation and restoration for over a year now.
“The service is no longer just a place to lock people up. It’s not just a place of punishment. And I think that this message has gotten through. It has piqued the interests of people, and they are seeing that it is a place of interest and opportunities. There will still be some negatives here and there, but it is clear that the interest and opportunities overwhelm this,” Ramoutar said.