THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Defence Force have geared up to protect the citizenry especially in hot spot areas given that the State of Emergency was revoked as of midnight last night.
On Tuesday there were several killings in Morvant and the Port of Spain districts.
Many of the residents took to social media on Wednesday to express their fear of reprisals from these killings.
Speaking with the Express yesterday after Parliament had completed debate on ending the SoE, Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said the TTPS is very alarmed about these criminal activities, even though they predominantly involve gang members.
“These gang activities happening in the various divisions, while we already have a plan mapped out to deal with reprisals, these men must sit and reflect that they are someone’s father, brother and cousin, so when they murder each other, families are left behind grieving. These communities need to reach that sense of high level care and not hate.” Jacob said.
He also said in the past 48 hours Assistant Police Commissioner in charge of operations Erla Christopher and her team have been involved in strategic and tactical planning together with the Defence Force and their team.
“The plan is an interim, medium and long term approach. The interim crime-fighting plan has already been activated within the last 24 hours and the actual intensifying of the operations will kick in from midnight (last night). We will also be using assets from our Air Support Units and our operational centres will be utilised,” Jacob said.
As the TTPS is also challenged by the absence of officers who have contracted Covid-19, Jacob said they would be calling officers who are currently on vacation leave to help the troops on the ground.
He said 55 to 60 per cent of all police officers are vaccinated.
On the issue of high powered guns being used in the murders, Jacob said this is why the TTPS launched a gun initiative to get information on illegal guns.
He stressed that so far for the year 75 high powered weapons had been removed from the streets and the TTPS is fully aware that there are more in the hands of gang members.
“Our role is to get more off the streets as this is causing most of the problems, because when the gangs purchase these high powered weapons illegally the end result is murder. With the intelligence and technology, the police service is working with, I’m confident we will be able to get more off the streets,” Jacob added.
The SoE was originally declared by the President Paula-Mae Weekes on May 15, 2021.
On May 24, it was extended for three months which expired at midnight on August 29. A second extension was sought and approved by the Parliament to run until November.