“I NOT IN ALLYUH BACCHANAL.”
This was the cry of an American Airlines representative before he was shot and killed in Wallerfield on Tuesday night by gunmen who were targeting someone he did not even know.
Shakir Wells, the son of a police officer, was 22 years old.
He worked at American Airlines as a customer service representative processing claims of passengers who had lost their baggage.
Police said that, around 11.30 p.m., he arrived at Antigua Road, Wallerfield, in his grey Hyundai Elantra. He had just flown in from New York and was dropping off a package to a 21-year-old woman whom he knew.
While speaking to her, the two began hearing gunshots at close range.
They then saw her 19-year-old brother running from the back of the house being pursued by two gunmen. The woman immediately ducked to escape being shot.
Shakir stepped back and was about to get into his car when the 19-year-old ran past him.
Shakir shouted at the gunmen, “Hey. I not from around here! I not in allyuh bacchanal!”
The gunmen opened fire on both of them.
As Shakir fell to the ground the gunmen got into his car and fled the area.
The 19-year-old had also been shot.
Residents as well as the woman Shakir had visited rushed to attend to them while others called the police.
He was still alive when Valencia police took him and the woman’s brother to the Arima General Hospital.
While the brother was treated and then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, Shakir was pronounced dead at 1.52 a.m. yesterday.
Shakir was exceptional
The Express yesterday met Wells’ father, Terryl Wells, at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, where he had gone to identify his son’s body.
He was proud of the boy and showed messages on his phone where management of both Starbucks and iQor lamented his son’s death.
Shakir had worked in these two places previously.
“We lost a good one,” wrote a manager at Starbucks.
The father recalled being struck by Covid-19 during which he had collapsed at the Arima Hospital.
“Shakir pull me up. He lift me up and telling me how he not getting no Covid and I am not leaving you.
“He never left me and yuh know what? Out of everyone to get Covid, he never got it,” said the father.
Beaming with pride as he spoke of his son, he said:
“I not promoting my boy, but it hurt me that he went to drop stuff for the woman and got killed.
“Sometimes I would be at the station (Barataria) and he would check me and tell me, ‘Dad, I’m on my lunch break so I just come to give you a hug up’,” said Wells.
He said his son attended Trinity College East and was pursuing a first degree in international business at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business.
Wells spoke of the sacrifices he made, not just for Shakir but all his children.
“I have my lil B-13 (Nissan) and sometimes I don’t even have gas, but I made sure my children got their extra lessons and so on and now some gunman gone and mess up my boy?
“People would tell me that Shakir was exceptional.
“I didn’t have to ask him to pick up a book. He did everything to develop himself. I sometimes used to ask him, ‘How much course you want to do so, boy?’ For him growing up it was games, Internet and books. He and my others were not into the outside thing,” he said.
The 2023 murder toll stood at 43 up to last night while the figure on this date last year was 40.