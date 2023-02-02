Be careful about buying cabbage in the coming weeks.
They could have been contaminated by a poisonous substance.
This was the warning yesterday from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, which advised people to be careful about who and where they buy cabbage in the next two weeks.
The caution came after cabbages sprayed with an insecticide were stolen from a farm on the North Coast.
This particular mixture requires at least a two-week period to wear off before it can be harvested.
If eaten within that period, it can be harmful to people, police said yesterday.
A farmer reported to police on Tuesday evening that around 6 p.m. on Monday, he sprayed his crop of cabbage with an insecticide known as King Dragon.
He returned around 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday and discovered that a large quantity of the crop of cabbage had been uprooted and stolen.
The crop was valued at approximately $10,000.
The TTPS said people should think about their health if they purchase the stolen goods.
Vendors at the San Juan Market told the Express yesterday that they were alarmed by the report.
However, several stressed that they had purchased their goods from reputable wholesalers.
“A lot of us here, we have our connections with farmers who supply us from areas in Santa Cruz, El Socorro, and even as far as Central. So, I’m not too worried about that,” one vendor said.
However, another, who identified himself as Mr Lalla, said the warning by the police could mean slow or no sales of cabbage over the next couple of weeks.
Vendors worried
“But what I am worried about is the impact that it may have on sales. Because if the police are saying be careful, a lot of people will automatically take that as to stay away from cabbage. And that can lead to losses. When more than likely it will be the people you see selling on the side of the road who will have it. And that’s not a knock on the road vendors. Most of them are just trying to make an honest living, but there are a few bad apples who will make life difficult,” he said.
“And this is such a situation. Cause where would the cabbage go? You don’t steal that to keep. You’re going to want to sell it. And now people run the risk of getting very sick. So I’m expecting people will stop buying that for a bit, and the many are now going to have to pay for the actions of a reckless few,” he added.
The TTPS called on members of the public who may have any information about this offence or any other offence to call 736-TTPS (8877), 999, 555 or the nearest police station.