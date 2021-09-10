Cops tackle ‘scourge’ of PH drivers in PoS

Police say they have started cracking down on PH taxi-drivers in Port of Spain.
“With immediate effect, there will be increased foot, mobile and static patrols in the city of Port of Spain to deal with what has been described as the ‘flourishing scourge of PH taxi drivers’,” the Police Service said in a statement yesterday.
The decision was taken during a meeting between acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob and representatives of the Route 1 Maxi-Taxi Association yesterday at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.
Association chairman Eon Hewitt raised concerns that PH taxi-drivers are operating illegally in the city and making the maxi-taxi drivers’ legitimate operations harder to maintain.
Jacob, who was flanked by ACP Yusuff Gaffar and acting Supt Sampooran Kissoonlal at the meeting, said traffic management measures would be implemented later yesterday to deal with the issues raised.
He said further measures will involve various arms of law enforcement responsible for the capital city, including Municipal Police, Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, the Emergency Response Patrol Unit, Transit Police and the Traffic Wardens.
Jacob also assured the maxi-taxi operators that interconnectivity between Transit Police CCTV cameras and the Operational Command Centre will ensure police officers can monitor the maxi-taxi stands at all times for criminal activities.
He said he hoped to have a follow-up meeting with the association in the near future to ascertain whether the measures being implemented have had the desired effect, the statement added.