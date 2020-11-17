Cops to be equipped with pepper spray from Monday

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says come Monday, police officers will be equipped with pepper spray to use against people resisting arrest.
Griffith’s statement comes following an incident where an unidentified man was seen scuffling with a police officer before wriggling free and escaping, while people speaking in Spanish could be heard cheering and laughing in the background.
The incident was recorded and shared on social media.
Another video making the rounds showed a man slapping a police officer across the face before being wrestled into a police van. The incident took place in Port of Spain.
Speaking during the Police Service news conference in Port of Spain yesterday, Griffith warned that resisting arrest will be grounds for an officer to use pepper spray.
Tasers, body cams, too
“This is something that I intend to deal with, in that it cannot continue where we have police officers trying to restrain you and you believe that it is your job to retaliate. When that happens, you’re going to damage a police officer, or you’re gonna damage yourself. With immediate effect from Monday, every police officer is going to have pepper spray.”
Griffith said pepper spray will be used along with tasers, which hundreds of officers have already been issued.
“And the reason for this is not just for us to spray people... it would give us no pleasure in doing so,” he stated.
“But we must have a minimum use-of-force policy in this country to ensure that police officers can be protected without the use of their firearm. Because before we introduce pepper spray and tasers, the police would have been left with very little and they cannot use their firearm because that is a last resort.”
Additionally, Griffith said officers will soon be equipped with body cameras to record their interactions with the public. “This is going to greatly minimise situations where persons have been shot up by police officers because they were left with none of the tools I mentioned,” he said.
Griffith also chastised people who record these incidents and cheer on and laugh.
“We as a society... you must decide which side of the fence you’re on. People are applauding and being pleased with a situation like that. I don’t know how your parents brought you up... but police officers trying to restrain someone and you applauding because he puts in his escape. I’m frightened that is where we have reached as a society. Every citizen needs to decide which side of the fence you’re on.”