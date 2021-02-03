An attorney who formerly represented a suspect in the kidnapping of Andrea Bharatt is blaming police for the man to be walking among citizens freely.
He said police did not do their job to ensure he was prosecuted for the alleged heinous crimes he committed.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, the attorney, who requested to not be named, said he represented the man who had charges of rape and kidnapping against him in Tobago in 2017. Police data show the man has been charged with 70 crimes.
He said he made a decision to stop representing the man given his alleged crimes. He said the court had to dismiss over 30 matters against the man because the police were never ready and never presented the witnesses.
“What is egregious is that the police put out a statement in the press that he had all these matters and he was granted bail, which is not a correct reflection of what the police have been doing in the matter. The persons to be blamed in the matter is not the lawyer, is not the court, the court was advocating aggressively for these matters to start and to deal with him,” he said.
“It is really unkind and unacceptable to cast the blame on the court. It is unacceptable to do that to any magistrate or any judicial body because the information they had to work with was always designed that he would get bail because you the police who had to prosecute his case were never ready,” he said.
The attorney said the man was not given bail on all 70 charges. He was given bail when almost half the matters - about 35- against him were dismissed between 2018 and 2020.
“A large portion of the other matters we don’t even know if they exist because they are on a criminal record sheet but nobody is turning up to prosecute them,” he said.
The attorney said the police failure to prosecute matters is not limited to this man alone but across the board.
No files, witnesses
The final act of the police coming to court, getting witnesses to come to court leaves a lot to be desired and it makes one question in some circumstances whether there is collusion and makes one ask a number of questions,” he said. He said the man in question had charges dating back to 2004 but the first time “facts” in a matter came up was in 2017 in Tobago.
“I started to represent him about four to five years ago and he had about 58 matters. He was denied bail for a period of over four years. In the latter part of the four years, for about two years he was not being brought to court at all. He is supposed to come from Trinidad to Tobago, the police did not pay for the ferry service so he stopped being brought to court. So in one period of a year he was only brought to court three times,” he said.
“The magistrates keep refusing him bail because they want to start his matters, the police not bringing any witnesses, we setting the matters down, we asking for summaries of evidence, we asking for the police file, no file, no witnesses,” he said.
He said after two years it became untenable and by the fourth year matters were dismissed.
The attorney said in the first tranche some 18 to 22 matters were dismissed.
He said the man has spent a minimum of about eight years in jail waiting for matters to start.
“He is let back out because you cannot keep him, the law cannot keep him because you are not ready to start his matter. So he is ultimately making a term of imprisonment before his matter is even started. He made about seven to eight years jail already minimum,” he said.
Records not updated
The attorney said the man was granted bail as a result of the dismissal of the matters and the police not being ready in their matters for over four to 12 years in some matters.
“He was granted bail and thereafter was held again and charged with offences in June 2017. He was again kept in custody until some time in October or November 2020 where the magistrate attempted to start his matters but the police were not present and had no file after three years in custody. This caused another 15 to 17 matters to be dismissed as the police were not ready,” stated the attorney.
“He was again granted bail after three years police inaction. The court was ready to proceed on all occasions. The persons to be blamed for this situation are not the lawyers nor the courts . The court was pressing to start , the lawyer was ready. The police bungled over 35 matters by police inaction: no file, no police readiness and other police inaction,” stated the attorney.
He said at present nobody can say exactly how many matters the man have against him because the police have also failed in updating the records.
“Of all the matters nobody can say what finish or not because the police who finish matters with him- where his matters were dismissed or he won the matters- they not going to criminal records to do the declaration to show that out of these matters some are dismissed,” said the attorney.