As Covid-19 cases continue to skyrocket, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will be out in full force to manage the month-end crowds at groceries and supermarkets.
Supermarkets Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) president Rajiv Diptee confirmed this collaboration with the TTPS, following his call on Tuesday for one person per family to shop at supermarkets.
“Yesterday, SATT met with Acting Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wendell Williams, as well as various divisional heads, where the TTPS agreed their officers will visit supermarkets, especially during this month-end weekend.
They will work closely with SATT to address any issue of clusters at supermarkets generally, including gatherings that may be deemed high risk where transmission of the virus is concerned,” he said.
Diptee urged the public to adhere to the protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and not to let their guard down as pandemic fatigue creeps in.
“These numbers are increasing rapidly and we at SATT have to do our part to protect our staff, along with the public, and I’m pleased that the TTPS is on board to ensure that the citizens abide by the regulations,” he said.
Noting the responsibility lies with the customer to ensure they follow the protocols, Diptee said: “Although supermarket owners are doing the best they can, they find themselves constantly having to remind customers to wash their hands, physical distance and wear their masks correctly.”
On Tuesday, Tru Valu Supermarket’s Long Circular branch announced two Covid-19 cases , one at its Trincity branch on April 17 and another on March 31.
Diptee described this development as troubling for both customers and employees.
He also disclosed that the Supermarket Association received official correspondence from the Ministry of Health earlier this week asking for more details on how the association proposed to go about acquiring vaccines.
“We are working on our end to clarify the details requested as it includes the identification of WHO-approved suppliers,” Diptee added.
Last month, in a statement, SATT indicated it was willing to work with the Ministry of Health to privately buy vaccines for its workers.
Diptee had said if the country’s borders were to remain closed for the rest of the year, some revitalisation of the economy from within was crucial as people were struggling to make ends meet.