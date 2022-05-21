COPS TO QUESTION SEX ABUSE VICTIM

A victim of sexual abuse that allegedly took place at the St Dominic’s Children’s Home over 25 years ago will be speaking to the police this weekend.
The man spoke to the Express on Thursday and gave a detailed account of the sexual abuse he suffered, along with about 40 others wards at the St Dominic’s home.
The man, whom the Express referred to as “Bradley” to protect his identity, said Senior Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne contacted him yesterday and will be making arrangements for him to be interviewed by the police this weekend.
“Being the first victim to come forward, she also thanked me for being courageous in making this stand in order for justice to be served,” Bradley told the Express.
He also spoke to an attorney who offered her services to him pro bono.
Bradley said he hopes justice can be delivered even though more than two decades have passed.
When he was nine years old, Bradley said he was sexually abused several times by “Mr X” at St Dominic’s.
No action was taken against the then-senior employee of the home.
Instead, after being confronted with the allegations, he was asked to resign and he took up employment under the North-West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA), where he currently works.
Guy-Alleyne, who is head of the Trinidad and Tobago Special Victims Department, has been tasked by acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob to investigate the contents of the 1997 Robert Sabga report, as well as the 2021 Justice Judith Jones report into children’s homes and institutions in Trinidad and Tobago.
Guy-Alleyne had issued a call for victims to come forward, as most of the offences in the report are indictable and police can take action as there is no statutory limitation preventing them from doing so.