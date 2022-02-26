Cops to question wounded suspect who went to hospital

Police are to question a man who went to the Port of Spain General Hospital on Thursday night to treat gunshot wounds as they suspect he was involved in the home invasion in Westmoorings when Nicole Moses was killed.
Two suspects were also killed during the attempted robbery by Moses’s brother with his licensed firearm while another two escaped.
On Thursday morning, four persons jumped the wall to the Cherry Crescent home, confronted Moses and her relatives, and announced a hold-up.
However, Moses’s brother confronted the group with his weapon. Police said there was an exchange of gunfire during which Moses was hit.
Two men, later identified as 24-year-old Joshua Blackman AKA “Tam Tam” from Laventille, and 21-year-old Jahmali Haywood, from Morvant, were killed in the exchange.
Moses was rushed to St James District Hospital, but she died while undergoing treatment.
When the Express returned to the community yesterday, residents were reluctant to speak.
“We’ve had one or two robberies in recent times, but nothing like this. This took everything to a whole new level. I saw the (acting) Commissioner (of Police McDonald Jacob) say (in the Express yesterday) that more guns were not the answer.
“In an ideal world I would agree with him but Trinidad now is far from ideal, so I respectfully say he is wrong.
“These criminals are out here doing what they want, when they want right now.
“And they are doing it with weapons at hand. So maybe the last hand we have to be dealt in this fight, that you arm citizens, so criminals now have something new to fear. Because they clearly don’t fear the police anymore, or believe that they will get caught,” a man who gave his name as Jeremy told the Express.
The Express also visited Classy Fabrics, on Frederick Street, Port of Spain, where Moses operated from, but the building was closed.
“They didn’t open up today. They are mourning that lovely girl (Moses).
“She didn’t deserve that at all. She was always friendly and helpful to everyone around her so it’s understandable.
“I expect they may be closed over the weekend, but we will have to see,” a woman who works nearby said.