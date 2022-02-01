With the post-mortem for ten-year-old Christian Liverpool in the hands of investigators, they are expected to meet with officials from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) today to determine what charges ought to be laid against a relative, if any.
The post-mortem performed yesterday confirmed that Liverpool had been killed by a gunshot.
With these results in hand, investigators will report to the DPP for advice.
Young Liverpool was fatally shot on Thursday night at his home along Bellamy Street, Arima.
Police are trying to determine whether he was shot by accident or whether it was intentional.
According to police reports, the boy was at his home with relatives when a gunshot was heard around 8 p.m. He was then found on the ground bleeding from a wound.
Next to him was a Smith and Wesson pistol loaded with eight rounds of 9mm ammunition. The serial number had been filed off.
He was taken to the Arima Hospital, where he was treated but died.
A 38-year-old relative was detained on Saturday.